Diwali 2019: These top gift ideas to make your loved ones happy!

The much-awaited festival of lights is knocking at the door and the festive spirit of Diwali has gripped the nation already. This year, Diwali or Deepawali will be celebrated on October 27, Sunday.

Diwali is one of the major festivals celebrated in the country. It is that time of the year when your neighbourhood is beautifully lit-up with lamps, hanging lights and other decorative items. Rangoli designs can be seen outside houses, flower decorations and abundant sweets are stacked up for guests.

Yes, indeed Diwali celebrations are highly awaited by one and sundry.

A few days in before Diwali, people ususally visit friends or relatives' and present them with useful gifts and sweets. So, we thought it's the perfect time to help you with some innovative Diwali gift ideas. Check it out:

Diya sets

What's a Diwali without beautifully decorative diyas. Every household in the country is lit up with traditional diyas which can be one of the best gift items on the festival of lights. Try making a set yourself and show your artistic side, we are sure it will add that personal touch to the gift—making it priceless.

Exquisite Crockery

Every woman loves to have her own exclusive set of crockery. So, if you're visiting your relatives or friends which happens to be a female, then she will jump with joy after getting her own set of colourful crockery. Gifting crockery items is also a useful option as it can be used on a daily basis.

Sweets and Dry Fruits

Well, we can't really move away from our age-old customary practice of gifting kajus and barfis during Diwali. So, this time too get your hands on a fresh (please check the packed date before gifting) pack of dry fruits and sweets. Buy your loved one, their favourite sweet/dry fruit pack and see their faces light up bright this Diwali.

Chocolate gift pack

If your friend has a sweet tooth, then he or she might be the happiest person opening a gift hamper of exotic chocolate bars. You can even gift homemade chocos to your friends/relatives. With beautiful decorative packs, several options are available in the market for chocolate gifting (you can contact some personal choco makers for homemade packs too).

House Decoration items

Just like you are decorating your house, others too are probably thinking on similar lines. So, gift your loved ones something of great use. On Diwali, gift them a bunch of colourful decorative items and this will surely make them smile wide.

On the occasion of Diwali, Lakshmi Puja holds prime significance. Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are prayed on the festival day and the doors of the house are kept open, inviting them to the abode. It is believed their blessings and prosperity enters the house on Diwali.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Diwali!