Diwali 2025: 10 Fun Facts About The Festival Of Lights

Diwali 2025, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on October 20th, and it brings together sparkling traditions, heartfelt family moments, and vibrant festivities across India and the world. Here are 10 fun facts about this magical celebration that make it truly special.

1. Diwali’s Date Changes Every Year

Diwali follows the Hindu lunar calendar and falls on the new moon night of Kartika month; in 2025, celebrations begin on October 20th and continue for five days.

2. Diwali Means “Row of Lights”

The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit term “Deepavali,” meaning “a row of lights”—symbolizing the victory of light over darkness.

3. Many Stories, Many Traditions

The festival is rooted in several legends:

In North India, it honors Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

In South India, it celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura.

In Jainism, it marks Lord Mahavira’s attainment of nirvana.

In West India, devotees welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth.

4. Five-Day Celebration

Diwali unfolds over five distinct days—Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Lakshmi Puja (main Diwali), Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj—with each day having unique rituals and customs.

5. Lights, Diyas, and Candles

Homes, temples, and public spaces glow with rows of oil lamps (diyas), candles, and lanterns, believed to welcome prosperity and ward off evil.

6. Rangoli Art

Families create intricate patterns called rangoli using colored powders, flower petals, or rice at entrances to greet guests and invite good fortune.

7. Feasts, Sweets, and Gifts

Diwali is synonymous with sharing traditional sweets like laddus and barfi, enjoying hearty feasts, and exchanging thoughtful gifts among loved ones.

8. Goddess Lakshmi Worship

On the main night, people perform special pujas for Goddess Lakshmi—cleaning and decorating homes to seek her blessings for wealth and happiness.

9. Diwali Around the World

Beyond India, Diwali is joyously celebrated in countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Malaysia, Australia, England and Canada. Leicester in the UK hosts one of the largest Diwali gatherings outside India.

10. A Lesson in Light and Goodness

The festival’s central theme is the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, reminding families and children about hope, positivity, and kindness each year.

