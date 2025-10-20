Diwali 2025: 100+ Wishes To Share With Family, Friends And Colleagues

Diwali 2025: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and around the world. In 2025, Diwali falls on Wednesday, October 29. The Festival of Lights symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is a time of joy, family gatherings, feasts, fireworks, and exchanging heartfelt wishes.

Whether you’re near or far from your loved ones, sending a meaningful Diwali wish can brighten their day. To help you spread the festive cheer, we’ve compiled 100+ Diwali 2025 wishes for every important person in your life — be it family, friends, or colleagues.

Wishes for Family

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings. Happy Diwali 2025! May the light of diyas fill our home with peace and happiness. Love you all! To the people who make my life shine – Happy Diwali! May this Diwali bring us closer and our bonds stronger. Much love! Warm wishes to my family for a safe and sparkling Diwali. Let’s light up the house and our hearts this Diwali! Happy Diwali to the roots of my life – my wonderful family! Here’s to laughter, sweets, lights, and love. Happy Diwali 2025! May our home be filled with joy and prosperity this festive season. Diwali is better with you all by my side. Love you forever!

Wishes for Friends

To the brightest friend in my life – Happy Diwali 2025! May our friendship shine as bright as the Diwali lights! Wishing you loads of fun, food, and fireworks! Hope your Diwali is as sweet as the mithai and as bright as your smile. Let’s make this Diwali unforgettable – cheers to good times! May your life be lit with joy and success. Happy Diwali, my friend! Friends like you make every celebration better. Have a sparkling Diwali! To great memories and even greater friendships – Happy Diwali! Sending you good vibes and brighter days this Diwali. May all your dreams light up this Diwali and beyond!

Wishes for Colleagues & Bosses

Wishing you a prosperous and peaceful Diwali! May this festival bring new energy to your goals and ambitions. Happy Diwali to a hardworking and dedicated teammate! Grateful to work with such a talented team – Happy Diwali 2025! May your professional path be lit with success and growth. To a great boss – wishing you and your family a joyous Diwali! May this Diwali bring clarity, creativity, and collaboration. Let’s light up not just our homes but our workplace too. Happy Diwali! A sparkling Diwali to you and your loved ones! Thank you for your support and guidance – wishing you a glowing Diwali.

Short & Sweet Diwali Wishes

Light, love, and laughter – Happy Diwali! Shine bright and celebrate right! Diwali vibes and sweet delights! Sparkle with positivity this Diwali! Happy Diwali – Let the lights lead your way! Let the festivities begin! May this Diwali be your brightest yet! Happy Diwali! Stay blessed and joyful. Light up the night, live in the moment! Joy, peace, and prosperity to you and yours.

Traditional Diwali Greetings

शुभ दीपावली! आपके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और शांति बनी रहे। दीपों का यह त्योहार आपके जीवन में खुशियाँ और उजाला लाए। इस दिवाली आपके घर लक्ष्मी माँ का वास हो। दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! दीप जलते रहें, अंधेरा दूर होता रहे – शुभ दीपावली! रौशनी का यह पर्व आपके जीवन को रोशन करे। लक्ष्मी माता का आशीर्वाद हमेशा बना रहे। इस पावन अवसर पर आपको ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। मिठास भरी हो आपकी दिवाली! दीपों की रौशनी आपके जीवन को रोशन करे।

Emotional & Heartfelt Diwali Messages

Even if we’re miles apart, you're always in my heart. Happy Diwali! Remembering the Diwalis we spent together – hope to see you soon! Diwali feels incomplete without you here. Sending all my love. May every diya you light remind you of how loved you are. This Diwali, I’m thankful for the light you bring into my life. No matter the distance, our bond glows bright. Happy Diwali! Missing your laughter and presence this festive season. Diwali isn’t just a festival; it’s a feeling, and I feel it with you. Wishing your heart peace, your home warmth, and your life light. Here’s to memories that shine brighter than fireworks!

Funny & Light-Hearted Diwali Wishes

Warning: Too much sweets ahead. Happy Diwali! May your life be less stressful than Diwali shopping! Burn calories, not crackers. Happy Eco-Friendly Diwali! Light up the diyas, not your relatives with sass! Hope your electricity bill isn’t as high as your Diwali spirit! Diwali: The only time overeating is encouraged! May your Instagram be as lit as your house! Don’t forget to save me some laddoos! Wishing you a Diwali with more sweets and fewer calories! Celebrate like there’s no office tomorrow!

Wishes for Loved Ones (Partner/Spouse)

You’re the spark in my life – Happy Diwali, love! My favorite light this Diwali is your smile. Let’s make this Diwali as magical as our love. With you by my side, every Diwali is special. You are my firecracker! Love you and Happy Diwali! Here’s to a lifetime of Diwalis together. You light up my life more than any diya ever could. Wishing my forever person a joyful Diwali! Let's create new memories under the lights of Diwali. You make my world glow brighter. Happy Diwali, sweetheart!

Professional & Formal Diwali Wishes

Wishing you a prosperous year ahead. Happy Diwali! May the spirit of Diwali illuminate your business and your home. May success and peace be with you this festive season. Warm greetings and best wishes for a joyous Diwali! Thank you for your continued support – Happy Diwali 2025! May this Diwali mark a new beginning of success and prosperity. Here's to more partnerships and achievements – Happy Diwali! Wishing your organization a bright and successful future. May your business shine brighter than the Diwali lamps. Gratitude and good wishes for a safe and prosperous Diwali.

Inspirational Diwali Messages