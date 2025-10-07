Diwali 2025: Date, History, Significance, Timings, Rituals, And Everything You Need To Know About This Festival

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families across the country come together to celebrate with lights, diyas, rangoli, sweets, and prayers.

Here's everything you need to know about Diwali 2025:-

History and Significance

Diwali is rooted in Hindu mythology and tradition. The festival commemorates:

The return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and defeating Ravana.

The victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura.

The worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, for prosperity and happiness.

Celebrating Diwali signifies spiritual victory, cleansing of negativity, and welcoming light and positivity into our lives.

Date of Diwali 2025

Diwali in 2025 falls on Monday, 20th October. The main day of celebration is Amavasya (New Moon), which is considered highly auspicious for Lakshmi Puja and lighting diyas.

According to drik panchang, Timings for Diwali 2025

Sunrise: 06:26 AM

Sunset: 05:46 PM

Moonrise: No Moonrise

Moonset: 05:30 PM

According to drik panchang, Tithi: Krishna Amavasya up to 05:54 PM

Nakshatra: Chitra up to 10:59 PM

These timings help devotees perform puja rituals at the most auspicious moments for maximum blessings.

Diwali Puja Rituals

Diwali puja mainly involves the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Key steps include:

Cleaning the House: To welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Decorating with Diyas and Rangoli: Represents light and positivity.

Lakshmi Puja: Offer flowers, sweets, and prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Offering Prayers to Lord Ganesha: For removing obstacles and ensuring prosperity.

Lighting Diyas and Fireworks: Symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Tips to Celebrate Diwali 2025 Safely

Use eco-friendly diyas and decorations to minimize pollution.

Light fireworks responsibly and follow safety rules.

Prepare traditional sweets and delicacies at home to enjoy with family.

Diwali 2025 is not just about celebrations but also about spiritual growth, family bonding, and spreading happiness. By following the panchang timings, performing puja rituals with devotion, and celebrating mindfully, you can make this Diwali truly memorable.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)