Diwali 2025: Did You Know The Origins Of This Festival? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Its Myths And Traditions

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated with great devotion and joy across India. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. While Diwali is famous for its diyas, sweets, and celebrations, it is also deeply rooted in Hindu mythology.

Here’s the Diwali Katha that explains the spiritual significance of this festival:-

1. Ram Ji’s Return to Ayodhya

One of the most celebrated legends of Diwali is the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. During this exile, Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, rescuing his wife Sita and upholding dharma.

When Rama, Sita, and Lakshman returned to Ayodhya, the people of the kingdom welcomed them by lighting rows of lamps (diyas) and decorating the entire city. This act of celebration is believed to have inspired the tradition of illuminating homes with lights during Diwali. It symbolizes the victory of righteousness and the removal of darkness from our lives.

2. Samundra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean)

Another important legend associated with Diwali is the Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean of milk. According to mythology, the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) churned the ocean to obtain Amrit (the nectar of immortality).

During this churning, many treasures emerged from the ocean, including Lakshmi Mata, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The day she appeared is considered highly auspicious, and her worship during Diwali ensures prosperity, happiness, and success in households.

Spiritual Significance of Diwali

Victory of Good Over Evil: Diwali reminds us that righteousness will always triumph over darkness and negativity.

Welcoming Prosperity: Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali brings wealth, success, and well-being.

Family and Togetherness: Lighting diyas and celebrating with family reinforces love, unity, and positivity.

How Diwali is Celebrated

Lighting Diyas and Lamps: Homes are decorated with oil lamps to symbolize the triumph of light.

Lakshmi Puja: Devotees perform puja to seek blessings of wealth and happiness.

Sharing Sweets and Gifts: Families exchange sweets and gifts, spreading joy and goodwill.

Fireworks: Bursting crackers is a traditional way to celebrate and ward off evil spirits.

Diwali is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of values, devotion, and spirituality. By understanding the Diwali Katha, we not only enjoy the festivities but also honor the rich mythological heritage that makes this festival truly special.

