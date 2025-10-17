Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. Falling on October 20, 2025, this festival of lights marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It is a time for family gatherings, lighting diyas, bursting crackers, and offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for prosperity and blessings.

However, while celebrating, it's important to keep in mind certain spiritual, cultural, and practical aspects to ensure a safe and meaningful Diwali. Here’s a helpful guide on the Dos and Don'ts for Deepavali Puja in 2025.

DOs for Deepavali Puja 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Clean and Purify the Home

Begin preparations by thoroughly cleaning the house—especially entrances, windows, and corners.

A clean home is believed to attract Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

2. Decorate with Diyas and Rangoli

Light traditional oil lamps (diyas) to dispel darkness and invite positivity.

Make vibrant rangolis at the entrance to welcome guests and divine energy.

3. Perform Lakshmi Puja During the Auspicious Muhurat

Diwali puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal, ideally when Amavasya Tithi is active.

For 2025, the auspicious Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is expected to fall between 6:22 PM to 8:06 PM (timing may vary by location—confirm with a local Panchang).

4. Use Puja Items Respectfully

Use new or clean puja items like kalash, diya, idols, incense, and flowers.

Place idols or pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesha on a red cloth or pedestal.

5. Maintain a Positive and Calm Atmosphere

Chant mantras and bhajans during the puja.

Offer homemade sweets or prasad with devotion.

DON'Ts for Deepavali Puja 2025

1. Don’t Light Diyas Without Bathing

Taking a bath before the puja is considered essential for personal purification.

2. Avoid Using Broken or Old Puja Items

Never use broken idols, cracked diyas, or dirty utensils for the ritual.

3. Don’t Keep Footwear Near the Puja Area

The area where you perform the puja should be sacred and clean—free from shoes or slippers.

4. Avoid Over-Indulgence or Waste

While sweets and gifts are a part of the celebration, avoid unnecessary waste.

Share with those in need to honor the spirit of Diwali.

5. Don’t Burst Crackers That Harm

Steer clear of loud, polluting, or harmful firecrackers.

Opt for eco-friendly crackers or green alternatives if you choose to burst any at all.

Bonus Tip: Involve the Whole Family

Diwali is not just about rituals—it's about bonding. Encourage all family members, especially children, to take part in the preparations and puja. Teach them the cultural significance behind each step.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)