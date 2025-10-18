Diwali 2025: Eco-Friendly Celebration Ideas To Keep Pets And Stray Dogs Safe From Noise And Pollution

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time for joy, family gatherings, and celebration. But amid the glittering lamps and sparkling skies, it’s important to remember that not everyone enjoys the noise and smoke — especially our furry friends. Pets and stray animals experience Diwali differently, often overwhelmed by the bright flashes, loud sounds, and chemical-laden air. This year, let’s celebrate responsibly and make the festival truly joyous for all living beings.

Understanding How Diwali Affects Animals

According to Adnaan khan, founder & CEO, K9 School, Dogs have one of the most powerful senses of smell among mammals — second only to antelopes. Their olfactory abilities are thousands of times sharper than ours, which means that even a few minutes of exposure to smoke or the chemicals in fireworks can harm their respiratory system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Similarly, the loud noises from crackers can create intense stress, panic, and trauma. Their two most sensitive senses — smell and hearing — are overstimulated during Diwali, leaving them scared and disoriented.

To help pets stay safe and calm, Adnaan suggests keeping them indoors in a quiet, comfortable space. This area can be enriched with their favorite toys and calming aids like CBD oil during peak firework hours. If you’re stepping out with your pet, always use a secure leash to prevent them from bolting in panic.

For those who care for stray animals, providing a small, safe shelter — such as an outbuilding or covered corner — can make a huge difference. Ensure it’s clean, secure, and away from areas where firecrackers are being lit.

Adnaan emphasises, “Discretion in celebration is compassion — not just toward our two-legged families but also our four-legged ones. Opting for eco-friendly fireworks or avoiding them altogether helps protect the well-being of all living beings during a festival meant to bring light, not fear.”

A Compassionate Way to Celebrate

BAccording to Aditi Anand, Co-Founder, Neelam Studios & Founder, Little Red Car Films, Diwali is about awareness, not restriction. “It’s not about telling people how to celebrate,” she says. “It’s just about remembering who shares the space with us.”

Small changes can make a big difference. Creating a quiet corner or shaded nook where frightened animals can hide helps reduce their stress. Communities celebrating with Diwali melas can take the opportunity to do something meaningful — like setting up a small donation stall to raise funds for sterilisation, vaccination, or animal rescue efforts.

After the celebrations, stay alert. Many pets and strays panic during fireworks and run away from their familiar surroundings. If you find a lost dog or cat in your area, feed them, take a clear picture, and post it on local groups or social media — it could reunite them with their family.

Aditi adds, “Celebration doesn’t have to be preachy or joyless. When we make space for others — even the voiceless — it becomes a celebration that truly shines brighter.”

Eco-Friendly and Animal-Friendly Diwali Tips

Choose eco-friendly fireworks or skip them altogether.

Use diyas and LED lights instead of noisy crackers.

Keep pets indoors with calming music or treats.

Create safe shelters for strays with food and water.

Support animal NGOs through small donations or volunteer work.

Spread awareness in your community about pet-friendly celebrations.

The True Spirit of Diwali

This Diwali, let’s embrace the festival’s deeper meaning — spreading light, warmth, and kindness. A mindful celebration not only protects animals but also adds a touch of humanity to our joy. When we celebrate with care, the festival of lights truly becomes a festival of love for all creatures.