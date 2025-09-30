Diwali 2025 Calendar: Dates, Puja Timings, And Rituals From Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals across India and the world. Symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, the five-day festival is filled with rituals, prayers, and joyous celebrations. In 2025, Diwali will be observed from Saturday, October 18, to Thursday, October 23, starting with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj.

According to drik panchang, here’s the complete Diwali 2025 festival calendar with dates, puja timings, and significance of each day:-

Day 1: Dhanteras – Saturday, October 18, 2025

Tithi: Trayodashi

Begins: 12:18 PM on October 18

Ends: 01:51 PM on October 19

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. It is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver, utensils, or other valuable items on this day as it is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Homes and business premises are decorated with lamps and rangoli. Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, for health and wellness.

Yama Deepam – Saturday, October 18, 2025

On the same day, people also observe Yama Deepam, where a diya (lamp) is lit at the entrance of homes in the evening to ward off negative energies and honor Lord Yama, the God of Death, seeking protection for the family.

Day 2: Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) – Monday, October 20, 2025

Tithi: Chaturdashi

Begins: 01:51 PM on October 19

Ends: 03:44 PM on October 20

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. On this day, people wake up early, apply fragrant oils, and take ritual baths. Houses are decorated with diyas, and small-scale celebrations begin with family gatherings and the preparation of sweets.

Day 3: Diwali / Laxmi Puja – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tithi: Amavasya

Begins: 03:44 PM on October 20

Ends: 05:54 PM on October 21

This is the main Diwali day and the most significant part of the festival. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, along with Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for happiness, success, and abundance.

Families clean and decorate their homes, light diyas and candles, and perform the grand Lakshmi Puja in the evening. Fireworks, feasts, and exchange of gifts add to the festive charm.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Tithi: Pratipada

Begins: 05:54 PM on October 21

Ends: 08:16 PM on October 22

The fourth day of Diwali is dedicated to Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut. Devotees prepare a variety of vegetarian delicacies and offer them to Lord Krishna, commemorating the lifting of the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains. Many communities create symbolic Govardhan hills using cow dung and worship them as part of the rituals.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025

Tithi: Dwitiya

Begins: 08:16 PM on October 22

Ends: 10:46 PM on October 23

The last day of Diwali is celebrated as Bhai Dooj, honoring the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply a ceremonial tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, pray for their long life, and offer sweets, while brothers give gifts in return. It is similar to Raksha Bandhan but celebrated with Diwali fervor.

Diwali 2025, spanning from October 18 to October 23, is not just about lights and celebrations but also about spiritual significance, family bonding, and cultural traditions. From purchasing gold on Dhanteras to seeking Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings on Diwali night, and from offering prayers to Lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja to celebrating sibling love on Bhai Dooj, each day has its unique charm and importance.

