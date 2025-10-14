Diwali 2025 Home Cleaning Guide: Step-by-Step Secrets To Make Your Entire House Sparkle - From Kitchen To Bathroom

Before the diyas are lit and sweets are served, Diwali begins with a good old-fashioned deep clean. From decluttering hidden corners to polishing every surface, a clean home invites both good energy and Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. Here’s your easy, step-by-step Diwali cleaning guide, from the kitchen to the bathroom, to make your entire house festival-ready and radiant.

1. Start With Decluttering: The Pre-Clean Ritual

Before diving into scrubbing and dusting, begin by decluttering.

→ Empty drawers, shelves, and storage boxes.

→ Sort items into three piles, Keep, Donate, and Discard.

→ Get rid of expired food, unused clothes, and broken décor.

A clutter-free home instantly feels lighter and sets the stage for a thorough deep clean.

2. Kitchen Deep Clean: The Heart of the Home

The kitchen needs extra love during Diwali, especially with all the festive cooking.

Step-by-Step:

→ Remove everything from cabinets and wipe the interiors with warm soapy water.

→ Degrease the stove, chimney, and backsplash using a vinegar-baking soda mix.

→ Clean the fridge inside-out, defrosting if necessary.

→ Don’t forget the sink, scrub with lemon and salt to remove stains and odour.

Pro Tip: Keep a dedicated “Diwali snacks corner” ready for easy access during the festivities.

3. Living Room Glow-Up: Where Guests Gather

Your living room sets the festive vibe.

Step-by-Step:

→ Dust all furniture, photo frames, and decorative items.

→ Vacuum sofas and carpets; wash cushion covers and curtains.

→ Polish wooden furniture with olive oil for a natural shine.

→ Arrange fresh flowers and light-scented candles for a warm welcome.

Bonus: Add fairy lights to instantly elevate the festive aura.

4. Bedroom Bliss: Make It Fresh and Cozy

Your bedroom should feel restful yet festive.

Step-by-Step:

→ Flip and vacuum your mattress.

→ Replace bed linen with crisp, colourful sheets.

→ Clean wardrobes and organisze clothes neatly.

→ Dust fans, windowsills, and lampshades.

Tip: Add lavender or rose sachets in your wardrobe for a refreshing fragrance.

5. Bathroom Brightness: Don’t Skip This Zone

A sparkling bathroom reflects true cleanliness.

Step-by-Step:

→ Scrub tiles and grout using baking soda paste.

→ Disinfect taps, sinks, and shower areas.

→ Replace old towels and stock up on scented soaps.

→ Add a small plant or diffuser for a spa-like freshness.

Pro Tip: Use a mix of vinegar and lemon to remove stubborn water stains.

6. Storage Areas & Balconies: The Forgotten Corners

These spaces often get ignored but store maximum dust.

Step-by-Step:

→ Dust and reorganise storage rooms and cabinets.

→ Wipe balcony railings and mop the floor.

→ Remove cobwebs and unwanted boxes.

Idea: Decorate balconies with diyas or lanterns for that festive glow.

7. Finishing Touches: Bring in Positive Energy

Once every room is clean, smudge your home with incense or camphor to purify the energy.

→ Rearrange furniture to allow easy movement.

→ Add decorative diyas, rangolis, and torans.

Light lamps in every corner on Diwali night, symbolising victory of light over darkness.

This Diwali, your home deserves more than a surface clean, it deserves a festive transformation. A well-organised, fragrant, and spotless home not only looks beautiful but also radiates positive energy and prosperity.