Diwali 2025 Home Decor: Mitti Diyas, Flowers To Rabri Shot Glasses - Try These DIY Tips At Home (Exclusive)

Creativity shines brightest during festive times, and Diwali is when you can truly bring out your home to life. Decorating isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about making every corner feel inviting, welcoming, and infused with my personal touch. Neetu Jakhar, who is a DIY artist, decor influencer, actor, and an entrepreneur shares with us simple Diwali home decor tips.

The entrance of the home holds special significance, believed to be the path through which Goddess Lakshmi enters, and it also creates the first impression for guests. That’s why, you can decorate it in grandeur, with a lavish rangoli adorned with flowers, mitti diyas, and creative touches like painted bricks arranged artistically. Each detail sets the festive mood even before you step inside, inviting warmth and celebration.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Once inside the house, you focus on creating focal points that capture attention and add personality. A painted board with festive motifs becomes a visual anchor, while a simple trunk wrapped in festive fabric transforms into a charming table or seating area.

Warm lighting, fragrant soot-free candles, and carefully chosen décor elements make the home feel cozy, welcoming, and brimming with festive charm.

Diwali is also the perfect excuse to clean, declutter, and refresh the home. Organized, clutter-free spaces are essential for a stress-free, positive environment, and even small touches—like freshly washed curtains or vibrant festive cushions—instantly lift the room’s energy and vibe.

In the kitchen area, you can present sweets in imaginative ways—pouring rabri with dried fruits into shot glasses and topping each with a gulab jamun, for instance. These little details transform ordinary treats into delightful experiences for family and guests, adding an extra layer of festive magic.

Diwali is more than just lights and décor—it’s about celebrating warmth, joy, and creativity. From a grand, welcoming entrance to thoughtful touches throughout the home, every element contributes to a festive atmosphere that feels both personal and magical.

This year, let your creativity shine, and make your home a true reflection of celebration, love, and light.

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!