Diwali 2025: How Many Diyas Are Used in Diwali? Know The Significance Of Each Diya

Diwali 2025: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and across the world by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and even Buddhists in some regions. The name *Deepavali* literally means “a row of lights,” and the most iconic symbol of this festival is the Diya – the traditional oil lamp.

As Diwali 2025 approaches — falling on October 21st (Tuesday) — homes, temples, and streets will light up with thousands of glowing diyas. But have you ever wondered how many diyas are used during Diwali, and whether each diya holds any special significance?

Let’s dive into the tradition, numbers, and spiritual meaning behind the diyas of Diwali.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How Many Diyas Are Used During Diwali?

There is no fixed number of diyas that one *must* light for Diwali. The number can vary based on:

Regional traditions

Family customs

Availability of space

Personal devotion

However, a few key numbers and traditions do stand out:

1. 13 Diyas on Dhanteras

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Many families light 13 diyas to ward off evil spirits and honor Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda.

2. 5 Diyas on Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali)

On the second day, it is common to light 5 diyas, representing the five elements and symbolizing the destruction of ignorance and evil.

3. Minimum 11 or 21 Diyas on Diwali Night

On the main night of Diwali, at least 11 or 21 diyas are lit – odd numbers are considered auspicious. Many people, especially in North India, light 108 diyas in honor of the divine.

4. Every Corner Lit

In traditional homes, diyas are placed:

At the entrance (to welcome Goddess Lakshmi)

In the temple area

In the kitchen

In front of the Tulsi plant

Near water sources (like wells or tanks)

Large homes or temples may light hundreds or even thousands of diyas, creating a mesmerizing sea of light.

Significance of Each Diya in Diwali

Each diya is more than just a source of light — it’s a symbol of inner awakening and spiritual clarity. Here's what some diyas typically symbolize:

1. Diya at the Entrance

Placed at the doorstep, it welcomes **Goddess Lakshmi**, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and keeps negative energies away.

2. Diya Near the Tulsi Plant

Honoring the sacred Tulsi (holy basil) plant, this diya signifies purity, devotion, and health.

3. Diya in the Puja Room or Mandir

Lit in front of deities, this diya represents spiritual light, divine blessings, and inner clarity.

4. Diya in the Kitchen

This diya thanks Annapurna Devi, the goddess of food and nourishment, ensuring abundance in the home.

5. Diya Near Water Sources

This protects the household and nature’s elements, and is also believed to calm Vastu doshas. Each diya is lit with a prayer — for prosperity, peace, health, and harmony.

Why Oil or Ghee?

Diyas are traditionally fueled with:

Sesame or mustard oil (symbolizing endurance and protection)

Ghee (clarified butter) (signifying purity and divinity)

The cotton wick in the diya symbolizes the ego, and the flame represents knowledge and the divine. As the flame burns and consumes the wick, it teaches us to let go of ego and seek inner wisdom.

Eco-Friendly Note for Diwali 2025

With growing awareness about sustainability, many households are switching to clay diyas instead of plastic or wax-based alternatives. These are: