Diwali 2025: Is It On October 20 Or 21? Check Date And City-Wise Celebration Timings

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most awaited celebrations across India. In 2025, there’s a common question: Is Diwali on October 20 or 21? The answer lies in understanding the Drik Panchang and Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja, which is the main ritual of the festival.

Lakshmi Puja Date and Muhurat

According to drik panchang, In 2025, Lakshmi Puja falls on Monday, October 20. This is the day when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and happiness.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:09 PM to 08:19 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 10 Minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:47 PM to 08:19 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:09 PM to 09:04 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025

The Choghadiya Muhurat and Panchang details make it clear that the main puja is performed on the evening of October 20, but in some regions, the auspicious time extends into the next day, Oct 21.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Major Cities

City Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

Pune 07:38 PM to 08:37 PM

New Delhi 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM

Chennai 07:20 PM to 08:14 PM

Jaipur 07:17 PM to 08:25 PM

Hyderabad 07:21 PM to 08:19 PM

Gurgaon 07:09 PM to 08:19 PM

Chandigarh 07:06 PM to 08:19 PM

Kolkata 05:06 PM to 05:54 PM (Oct 21)

Mumbai 07:41 PM to 08:41 PM

Bengaluru 07:31 PM to 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad 07:36 PM to 08:40 PM

Noida 07:07 PM to 08:18 PM

As seen above, most cities will celebrate Lakshmi Puja on October 20, while a few like Kolkata have the auspicious time extending to October 21 due to local tithi timings.

For Diwali 2025, the main celebration including Lakshmi Puja is on October 20, but some regions with varyitng tihi timings may observe the ritual on October 21. Make sure to check the local Muhurat in your city to perform the puja at the most auspicious time and invite wealth, prosperity, and happiness into your home.

