DIWALI 2025

Diwali 2025: Is It On October 20 Or 21? Check Date And City-Wise Celebration Timings

Diwali 2025 will primarily be celebrated on October 20, with Lakshmi Puja scheduled in the evening for most cities. Some regions, like Kolkata, may observe the auspicious time on October 21 due to local tithi timings. Check the city-wise Lakshmi Puja Muhurat to celebrate at the most favoUrable time. Planning according to the Panchang ensures a prosperous and joyful Diwali celebration.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most awaited celebrations across India.
  • For Diwali 2025, the main celebration including Lakshmi Puja is on October 20.
  • Some regions with varyitng tihi timings may observe the ritual on October 21.
Trending Photos

Diwali 2025: Is It On October 20 Or 21? Check Date And City-Wise Celebration TimingsPic Credit: Freepik

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most awaited celebrations across India. In 2025, there’s a common question: Is Diwali on October 20 or 21? The answer lies in understanding the Drik Panchang and Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja, which is the main ritual of the festival.

Lakshmi Puja Date and Muhurat

According to drik panchang, In 2025, Lakshmi Puja falls on Monday, October 20. This is the day when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and happiness.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:09 PM to 08:19 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 10 Minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:47 PM to 08:19 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:09 PM to 09:04 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025

The Choghadiya Muhurat and Panchang details make it clear that the main puja is performed on the evening of October 20, but in some regions, the auspicious time extends into the next day, Oct 21.

(Also Read: Diwali 2025: What Colour You Should Wear On This Festival – According To Vedic Astrology)

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Major Cities

City                   Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

Pune                  07:38 PM to 08:37 PM
New Delhi         07:08 PM to 08:18 PM
Chennai             07:20 PM to 08:14 PM
Jaipur                07:17 PM to 08:25 PM
Hyderabad        07:21 PM to 08:19 PM
Gurgaon           07:09 PM to 08:19 PM
Chandigarh      07:06 PM to 08:19 PM
Kolkata            05:06 PM to 05:54 PM (Oct 21)
Mumbai           07:41 PM to 08:41 PM
Bengaluru        07:31 PM to 08:25 PM
Ahmedabad     07:36 PM to 08:40 PM
Noida              07:07 PM to 08:18 PM

As seen above, most cities will celebrate Lakshmi Puja on October 20, while a few like Kolkata have the auspicious time extending to October 21 due to local tithi timings.
For Diwali 2025, the main celebration including Lakshmi Puja is on October 20, but some regions with varyitng tihi timings may observe the ritual on October 21. Make sure to check the local Muhurat in your city to perform the puja at the most auspicious time and invite wealth, prosperity, and happiness into your home.

