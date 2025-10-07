Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Significance, Rituals, Timings And Everything You Need To Know

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated across India with immense devotion, joy, and grandeur. One of the most important aspects of the festival is Lakshmi Puja, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. Performing this puja is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and spiritual growth to households.

Significance of Lakshmi Puja

According to drik panchang, Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the main day of Diwali, during Amavasya (New Moon). According to Hindu mythology:

Goddess Lakshmi visits homes that are clean, well-decorated, and filled with light, bringing wealth and good fortune.

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesha ensures the removal of obstacles and the arrival of success and abundance.

The puja symbolises not just material wealth, but also the spiritual wealth of wisdom, happiness, and positivity.

Preparations for Lakshmi Puja

Clean the house thoroughly: Goddess Lakshmi is believed to enter only clean homes.

Decorate with diyas and rangoli: Bright lights attract positive energy.

Prepare a puja altar: Place idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on a clean platform.

Gather offerings: Common offerings include flowers, sweets, fruits, rice, coins, and incense sticks.

Lakshmi Puja Rituals

Lighting Diyas and Incense: Symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Chanting Mantras and Prayers: Devotees recite Lakshmi mantras to seek blessings.

Offering Naivedya: Present sweets, fruits, and other items as offerings to Goddess Lakshmi.

Aarti: Perform aarti while ringing bells to invoke the goddess’s blessings.

Distribution of Prasad: Share the prasad with family and neighbors to spread joy and prosperity.

Lakshmi Puja Timings for Diwali 2025

Date: Monday, 20th October 2025

Tithi: Amavasya (Krishna Amavasya)

Auspicious Puja Time: According to Panchang, the most favorable time for Lakshmi Puja is during the evening hours after sunset, when the moon is not visible.

Tips for a Successful Lakshmi Puja

Keep your home well-lit with diyas and lamps.

Avoid clutter and maintain cleanliness throughout the day.

Include family members in the rituals to create a sense of togetherness.

Prepare simple yet thoughtful offerings for the goddess.

Performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2025 with devotion, knowledge, and purity of heart can bring wealth, happiness, and prosperity to your home. It’s not just a ritual but a celebration of spiritual light, family bonding, and positivity.

