Diwali 2025: Once-in-a-Century Mahalakshmi Rajyoga Forms On October 20, Know Most Auspicious Time For Lakshmi Puja

Happy Diwali 2025: Diwali, the Festival of Lights, holds deep spiritual significance across India, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. But Diwali 2025 will be especially powerful, as after nearly a century, a rare celestial event known as Mahalakshmi Rajyoga will form on this day. This once-in-a-lifetime planetary alignment is believed to invite immense prosperity, happiness, and renewal of fortune.

The Significance of Mahalakshmi Rajyoga

According to astrologers, Mahalakshmi Rajyoga occurs when specific planetary positions align to enhance the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and abundance. This rare yoga forming today, October 20, 2025, coincides with Kartik Amavasya, making it the most spiritually charged Diwali in 100 years. After a year filled with global upheaval, from market crashes to rising tensions, this alignment brings hope, positivity, and opportunities for renewal.

Diwali 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Every year, Diwali falls on Kartik Amavasya, but the 2025 festival is particularly special due to multiple favorable planetary conjunctions. The most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja this year is:

Pradosh Kaal: 05:46 PM to 08:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:08 PM to 09:03 PM

Most Auspicious Muhurat: 07:08 PM to 08:18 PM

During this sacred one hour and eleven minutes, devotees are encouraged to perform the Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja, light diyas, and chant mantras to attract divine prosperity and peace.

Powerful Planetary Combinations

Astrologers note several key astrological events contributing to this auspicious occasion:

1. Conjunction of the Moon and Mars enhances confidence and ambition.

2. Mercury and Venus in a favourable transit create a Vipreet Rajyoga, turning challenges into opportunities.

3. Jupiter’s entry into Cancer on October 19 adds wisdom and expansion to this cosmic alignment.

Together, these form the perfect conditions for Mahalakshmi Yoga, believed to attract financial stability, harmony, and spiritual growth.

Diwali Remedies for Wealth and Positivity

To make the most of this once-in-a-century Mahalakshmi Rajyoga, follow these simple yet powerful rituals:

1. Offer Cowries and Kheer or Batasha to Goddess Lakshmi.

2. Dress Laddu Gopal in new clothes as a sign of renewal and devotion.

3. Add curd and durva grass to your rangoli decorations, both are associated with Venus and attract prosperity and positive energy.

Why Diwali 2025 Falls on October 20

This year, Kartik Amavasya extends across two days, starting on October 20 at 3:44 PM and ending on October 21 at 5:54 PM. However, since Pradosh Kaal and Nishit Kaal (the most sacred periods for Lakshmi Puja) fall on October 20, this is the day when Diwali will be celebrated across most regions.

With the Mahalakshmi Rajyoga forming after nearly 100 years, Diwali 2025 is a rare celestial event that promises abundance, harmony, and renewed hope. Lighting diyas, offering prayers with pure devotion, and aligning your energy with the universe could bring once-in-a-lifetime blessings of prosperity and peace into your home.

