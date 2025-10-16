Diwali 2025: Why Do We Call Deepavali The Festival Of Lights?

Every year, millions across the globe come together to celebrate Diwali, also known as Deepavali, with grandeur, joy, and devotion. In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20th, marking the return of one of the most beloved festivals in the Hindu calendar. But have you ever wondered why it’s famously called the Festival of Lights?

Let’s dive into the meaning, history, and traditions that make Deepavali a luminous celebration.

What is Deepavali?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The word "Deepavali" is derived from the Sanskrit words "deepa" (meaning lamp or light) and "avali" (meaning a row or series). So, Deepavali literally means "a row of lights." This name beautifully captures the spirit of the festival, which is celebrated with rows of glowing oil lamps, candles, fairy lights, and fireworks that light up homes, streets, and skies.

The Spiritual Significance of Light

In Indian culture, light symbolizes knowledge, purity, and the victory of good over evil. The essence of Diwali is deeply spiritual:

It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

Lighting lamps is a way to invite divine presence and ward off negativity.

The light signifies inner awakening—a reminder to let the light of wisdom guide our lives.

Why Diwali is Called the Festival of Lights

Here are the main reasons this festival has earned its glowing nickname:

1. Return of Lord Rama

In many parts of India, Diwali commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana and completing his 14-year exile. To celebrate his homecoming, the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of oil lamps, turning the city into a sea of light. This tradition continues today as people light diyas (earthen lamps) in their homes.

2. Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

Diwali also marks the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that Lakshmi visits clean and well-lit homes on this night, bestowing blessings for the year ahead. Lighting lamps is a way of welcoming her presence.

3. Multiple Regional Legends

Depending on the region, Diwali is linked with other legends too:

In West Bengal, the festival coincides with Kali Puja, honoring the fierce form of the goddess.

In Jainism, Diwali marks the nirvana (liberation) of Lord Mahavira.

In Sikh tradition, it celebrates the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment.

Across these diverse traditions, light remains the central theme—a metaphor for freedom, enlightenment, and divine grace.

How Light is Celebrated During Diwali

The festival spans five days, each with its own rituals and significance. Light plays a major role in nearly every celebration:

Day 1 (Dhanteras): Homes are cleaned and lamps are lit to welcome prosperity.

Day 2 (Choti Diwali): People decorate their homes with diyas and rangoli.

Day 3 (Main Diwali Night): Families perform Lakshmi Puja and illuminate their homes inside and out.

Day 4 (Govardhan Puja): Lights continue to shine, symbolizing gratitude and celebration.

Day 5 (Bhai Dooj): Though quieter, many keep their homes lit to maintain the festive glow.

Modern Celebrations and Global Appeal

Today, Diwali is celebrated not just in India but across the world—from New York to London, Dubai to Singapore. Skyscrapers, homes, and public spaces glow with fairy lights, lanterns, fireworks, and LED displays, blending ancient traditions with modern aesthetics.

In this age of technology and fast-paced life, Diwali serves as a reminder to pause, reconnect with our roots, and let the light within shine.

Wishing you and your family a bright, joyful, and meaningful Deepavali!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)