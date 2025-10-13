Diwali And The Cosmos: Wellness Rituals Guided By The Stars

Diwali is celebrated as a festival of light. We light diyas on Diwali to dispel darkness. It marks the triumph of good over evil. However, Diwali is much more than just lighting a diya. It holds a profound cosmic significance for our lives. On Diwali, we invite Goddess Laxmi into our homes to bring wealth, prosperity and peace.

Astrology offers powerful rituals that can help us align with the cosmic energies of the planets, increasing our chances of receiving wealth, success, and abundance. It is pivotal to understand which planets govern different aspects of prosperity and how to align with their energies through simple rituals. Astro Sachin Pandit, Founder of Astro Invite shares astrological wellness rituals for Diwali.

Rituals for Venus

To align with the energies of Venus, it is imperative to perform Laxmi Puja with special focus on Venus. Venus aligns with energies of beauty, luxury and abundance. This makes it an ideal planet to receive financial abundance. Light a pink or white diya, as these colours represent Venus. Place a white rose or pink lotus flower in front of the Goddess. Meditate on what you want to attract, whether it is love, abundance or beauty. By creating this space through simple rituals, you will align with the planetary energies of Venus in your life.

Rituals for Jupiter

Jupiter governs expansion, wisdom and higher knowledge. For long-term success, aligning with Jupiter's energy will prove beneficial. Yellow represents Jupiter. Offering yellow flowers to the deity or eating yellow colour food is considered auspicious to strengthen Jupiter's positive influence in your life. To further positively align with Jupiter, donate to a cause. These rituals are simple and can be easily followed. Although simple, it is highly effective in aligning our energies with cosmic planetary energies.

Rituals for Saturn

Planet Saturn is known for its taskmaster-like nature. However, Saturn is a unique planet that rewards hardwork and discipline. If you want to vanquish obstacles from your personal or professional life, align with the energies of Saturn. To achieve growth and expansion, offer black sesame seeds. Black is the colour that represents Saturn. On Diwali night, light a diya with black mustard oil and chant lord Shani's prayer to remove obstacles from your life.