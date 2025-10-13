Diwali Cleaning Tips 2025: How To Remove Grease And Stains From Utensils And Make Them Shine Naturally

Diwali is the festival of lights, joy, and togetherness. Along with decorating homes with lamps and rangolis, cleaning the house and kitchen is an essential part of the celebrations. Clean utensils not only make cooking easier but also symbolise purity, positivity, and prosperity.

Here are some practical and natural tips to remove grease, stains, and make your utensils shine this Diwali:-

1. Use Lemon for Grease and Stains

Lemon is a natural degreaser and works wonders on metal and stainless steel utensils. Rub half a lemon on greasy pans or utensils, leave it for 10-15 minutes, and rinse with warm water. For stubborn stains, mix lemon juice with baking soda to form a paste and scrub gently.

2. Baking Soda for Tough Stains

Baking soda is excellent for removing stubborn stains on cookware. Sprinkle baking soda on the utensil surface, add a little water to form a paste, and scrub with a soft sponge. It works well for stainless steel, copper, and non-stick utensils without damaging the surface.

3. Vinegar for Shiny and Spotless Utensils

White vinegar is a natural cleaner that removes hard water stains and mineral deposits from utensils. Boil a mixture of vinegar and water in pans, let it cool, then wash as usual. This method also restores the original shine of brass and copper utensils.

4. Salt and Potato for Burnt Marks

Burnt marks on pans or heavy stains can be removed with salt and a potato. Cut a potato in half, sprinkle salt over the burnt area, and scrub with the potato. The mild acid in potato and the abrasive nature of salt make it a safe and effective solution.

5. Soap Nuts for Eco-Friendly Cleaning

Soap nuts are a natural alternative to chemical detergents. Boil soap nuts in water, and use the strained liquid to clean utensils. It removes grease effectively, is eco-friendly, and leaves utensils clean without harsh chemicals.

6. Dry Properly to Avoid Water Spots

After washing, always dry utensils immediately with a soft cloth to prevent water spots. For extra shine, buff copper or brass utensils with a little olive oil. This ensures your utensils look polished and festive-ready for Diwali cooking and celebrations.

This Diwali, embrace natural cleaning methods to remove grease, stains, and make your utensils shine brilliantly. From lemon and baking soda to vinegar and soap nuts, these simple tips are eco-friendly, safe, and effective. Clean and sparkling utensils not only make cooking easier but also add a touch of positivity and prosperity to your Diwali celebrations.

