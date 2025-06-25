DIY Furniture Care Hacks For The Rainy Season: Clove, Baking Soda To Old T-Shirts - How These Can Help!

Rainy weather can feel cleansing, yet it exacts a quiet toll on wooden furniture. Humidity seeps into grain, leaks appear without warning, and a cherished finish can dull overnight. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture shares with us DIY hacks which go beyond the routine polishing or setting up dehumidifiers. Check a few less conventional DIY approaches can buy your favourite pieces extra time and protection.

One idea springs directly from old-world trade: A cottage-made beeswax balm

Equal parts of solid beeswax and liquid coconut oil, melted together in a double boiler, cool to a pliable paste that grips a cloth like sticky honey. When rubbed into a tabletop, the blend forms a translucent armor that beads water rather than soaking it up, and adds a luster most store-bought varnishes only dream about. Craftspeople still swear by it, calling the shine warm and honest.

Old T-Shirts as Moisture Guards

Spare cotton T-shirts frequently end up in the rag bin, but they can serve a second purpose. Laid over furniture, the fabric absorbs humidity without sealing the surface beneath. Because cotton breathes, wood is allowed to react naturally rather than sweat under plastic. The make-shift covers are especially useful on dining tables and the tops of cabinets, where moisture rings and stains usually appear.

DIY Clove & Camphor Pouches to Fight Fungus

Wooden corners that stay dim and slightly damp become mold's favourite territory. A handful of silica gel packets will help, yet a homemade pouch of cloves and camphor behaves even better and smells much nicer. Small cotton bags stuffed with whole cloves and a few camphor balls can be tucked into cupboards, drawers, and the recesses of large furniture. The herbs absorb moisture and, thanks to their natural antifungal compounds, keep spores from gaining a foothold.

Baking soda

Baking soda does more than freshen the fridge; it can also rescue forlorn tablets and dressers. A quick paste-soda mixed with a whisk of water-and a soft brush transform humidity-fouled surfaces. After five patient minutes the residue wipes away, leaving wood bright without the sting of commercial solvents.

Feet shields

The tips of chairs and coffee tables haunt hardwood with silent scratches, yet a homemade barrier works wonders. Thin squares of cork or discarded sponge, glued on, lift restless feet above damp tile or concrete. The trick is especially kind when monsoon moisture clamors for attention.

Slightly shifting heavy pieces every week keeps trapped humidity from gnawing at wood and finish. Also, a simple nudge protects the entire frame.

Monsoon rain need not spell disaster for prized wooden furniture. A handful of practical, do-it-yourself strategies can keep the surface dry, block humidity and preserve that glossy finish all through the rainy season.