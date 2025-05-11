Don’t Miss The 2025 Flower Moon On May 12 — Here’s The Best Time And Place To See It

This month’s full moon—known as the Flower Moon—is expected to captivate stargazers and astrophotography enthusiasts when it rises in the night sky on May 12. Read on to find out the best times, locations, and tips for enjoying this annual lunar spectacle.

A full moon occurs when the moon is positioned directly opposite the sun from Earth, allowing sunlight to fully illuminate its near side.

This month, the Flower Moon will reach peak brightness at 12:56 p.m. EDT (17:56 GMT). The name "Flower Moon" is traditionally used in parts of North America and Europe, where it marks the season of abundant wildflower blooms.

When and Where to Watch the Flower Moon

In New York, the Flower Moon will begin to rise above the southeastern horizon at 8:30 p.m. EDT on May 12 (0030 GMT on May 13). Timing will vary by location, so it's a good idea to consult a skywatching app like SkySafari or software such as Starry Night to find the most accurate moonrise time for your area. Our guide to the best stargazing apps can also help you plan.

As the moon rises, you may notice it glowing with an orange or yellow tint. This effect is caused by Earth's atmosphere scattering the shorter blue wavelengths of light, allowing the longer red and yellow wavelengths to pass through more easily—an atmospheric phenomenon explained by NASA.

Observing the Full Moon: A Visual Treat with Limitations

While the Flower Moon will shine brightly and offer a breathtaking view, its intense light can make it difficult to see surface details such as craters and mountains. This is because, during a full moon, sunlight hits the lunar surface almost straight on from our perspective, minimizing shadows and flattening the appearance of its features.

What Else Is in the Sky Around the Flower Moon?

Although the bright full moonlight may hinder visibility of fainter celestial objects, there’s still plenty to observe. Mars and Jupiter will be visible low in the western sky shortly after sunset. Meanwhile, the stars Arcturus and Spica will be visible near the moon as it climbs the sky.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)