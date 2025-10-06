Donate These 5 Auspicious Items This Sharad Purnima For Divine Blessings

As the full moon of Sharad Purnima rises in all its brilliance, it marks not only a celestial wonder but also a spiritually significant night in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated across India, especially in regions like West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, Sharad Purnima is believed to be the night when the moon showers amrit (divine nectar) onto Earth. It is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi — the goddess of wealth and prosperity — making it an auspicious time for spiritual activities, fasting, and daan (charity).

Performing acts of charity on this holy night is said to cleanse past karmas, attract blessings, and improve both material and spiritual well-being. If you're looking to invite positivity, peace, and prosperity into your life, here are 5 things you should consider donating this Sharad Purnima:

1. White Clothes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

White is the color of purity and peace, and it is especially significant during Purnima rituals. Donating white clothes, especially to the poor, widows, or Brahmins, is believed to remove obstacles and bring peace of mind.

Why donate?

White symbolizes cleanliness and positive energy. Sharing this with someone in need aligns your karma with purity and opens the path to inner harmony and good fortune.

What to donate:

Cotton kurtas, sarees, dhotis, or shawls — preferably new or in very good condition.

2. Rice and Kheer Ingredients

On Sharad Purnima, many prepare kheer (a sweet dish made with milk and rice) and place it under the moonlight overnight, absorbing the moon’s blessings. Donating these ingredients spreads the sweetness and positivity associated with this tradition.

Why donate?

Rice and milk are both sattvic (pure) foods, and offering them to the needy signifies a sharing of prosperity and spiritual nourishment.

What to donate:

Uncooked rice, sugar, milk, jaggery, and cardamom — or even prepared kheer offered with love.

3. Silver or White Utensils

Silver is associated with the moon and feminine energy. It enhances mental clarity and emotional balance. Donating silver or white metal utensils can bring long-term prosperity and calmness in life.

Why donate?

Offering silver (even a small spoon or bowl) is considered highly auspicious during full moon days and is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi.

What to donate:

Silver coins, bowls, or white steel utensils if silver isn't affordable.

4. White Sweets or Fruits

Donating food is one of the highest forms of charity in Indian culture, especially during Purnima. White-colored sweets and fruits are symbolic of purity and joy.

Why donate?

Sweet offerings raise your vibrational energy and help generate goodwill and gratitude from others — both powerful energies to attract abundance.

What to donate:

Rasgullas, peda, bananas, coconuts, or even sugar if nothing else.

5. Camphor or Ghee for Lamps

Lighting a ghee lamp or burning camphor is part of many Sharad Purnima rituals. Donating these items helps others also take part in spiritual rituals and is believed to remove negativity.

Why donate?

Fire represents transformation. Ghee lamps symbolize the victory of light over darkness, and donating these helps spread divine energy in the world.

What to donate:

Small bottles of ghee, camphor packets, cotton wicks, or ready-made diyas.

This year, make your daan more intentional. Even the smallest offering, when given with devotion, can invite luck, happiness, and divine grace into your life.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)