Durga Puja 2025: Check Dates And Days For The Celebration of Feminine Power And Cultural Vibrancy

As the rains fade and autumn’s golden light takes hold, India comes alive with anticipation for one of its most cherished and dynamic festivals—Durga Puja. Also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, this five-day celebration pays homage to Goddess Durga, symbolizing the eternal triumph of good over evil.

Festival Dates: When the Celebration Unfolds

While the larger Navaratri spans nine days, the heart of Durga Puja lies in five vibrant days—from Maha Shashthi to Vijaya Dashami. In 2025, the festivities fall on the following dates:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mahalaya – Sunday, September 21, 2025: Marks the start of Devi Paksha and the invocation of the goddess.

Maha Shashthi – Sunday, September 28, 2025: The formal commencement of Durga Puja.

Maha Saptami – Monday, September 29, 2025

Maha Ashtami – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Maha Navami – Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Vijaya Dashami – Thursday, October 2, 2025: The grand finale of the celebration.

Deeper Meaning: The Goddess and Her Victory

Durga Puja commemorates the legendary battle between Goddess Durga and the shape-shifting demon Mahishasura. When the gods could not overcome Mahishasura's terror, they channeled their energies to create Durga—a fierce, compassionate, and powerful warrior goddess. She is the embodiment of Shakti, or divine feminine energy, and her victory symbolizes the ultimate defeat of darkness by light.

Beyond its mythological roots, the festival has deep cultural, social, and economic resonance—especially in West Bengal, where it fuels creativity, entrepreneurship, and a strong sense of community.

The Celebrations: Where Faith Meets Festivity

Durga Puja is more than a ritual—it’s a multi-sensory cultural event. Here's what makes it unforgettable:

Artistic Pandals: At the heart of the festival are the awe-inspiring pandals, where beautifully crafted idols of Durga and her children—Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya—are displayed. These temporary structures, often based on elaborate themes, draw millions of visitors and are a testament to India’s rich artistic heritage.

Dhaak Beats & Devotional Music: The resonant beat of the dhaak, a traditional drum, is the unmistakable sound of Durga Puja. It creates a hypnotic rhythm that fills the air with divine energy and celebration.

Maha Saptami: On this day, the Nabapatrika ritual is performed, where nine sacred plants are worshipped, representing the nine forms of Durga. A banana plant dressed in a sari—known as Kola Bou—is bathed in holy water, symbolizing a new bride.

Maha Ashtami: Considered the most sacred day of the Puja, Ashtami sees thousands gather for anjali (prayer offerings). The Kumari Puja, where young girls are revered as living goddesses, and the powerful Sandhi Puja—performed at the precise transition from Ashtami to Navami—are emotional and spiritual highlights.

Maha Navami: Celebrations reach a peak with Maha Aarti and the serving of bhog, a sacred community meal that brings people together across social divides.

Vijaya Dashami: The grand conclusion of the festival. Idols are taken in joyous processions and immersed in water, marking the goddess’s return to her celestial abode. Before the immersion, married women engage in Sindoor Khela, smearing vermilion on each other’s faces—a vibrant expression of sisterhood and marital blessings.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)