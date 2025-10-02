Durga Puja 2025 Last Day Celebrations: How Devotees Across India Bid An Emotional Farewell To Maa Durga With Visarjan And Festivities

Durga Puja, one of the most vibrant and eagerly awaited festivals in India, culminates with the last day celebrations, also known as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. Durga Puja 2025 will witness devotees across India bidding an emotional farewell to Maa Durga, marking the end of the festival while celebrating the victory of good over evil. The last day is a mix of devotion, rituals, cultural performances, and heartfelt goodbyes, making it one of the most memorable days of the festivities.

Significance of the Last Day

The final day of Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami, holds deep spiritual and cultural importance:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Victory of Good Over Evil: It commemorates Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon king Mahishasura.

Farewell Rituals: Devotees perform the visarjan (immersion) of Durga idols in rivers, lakes, or the sea, symbolizing her return to her divine abode.

Emotional Connect: Families and communities gather to offer prayers, sing hymns, and seek blessings before saying goodbye.

(Also Read: Durga Puja 2025: From Kolkata To Mumbai - 5 Indian Cities To Witness Grand Pandals, Cultural Festivities, And Traditional Celebrations)

Key Rituals of the Last Day

Sindoor Khela (for married women): Women smear vermillion on each other as a symbol of marital bliss and goddess blessings.

Immersion Processions: Colourful processions carry elaborately decorated idols to nearby water bodies.

Cultural Performances: Folk dances, music, and traditional performances accompany the farewell rituals.

Community Feasts: Devotees enjoy bhog and festive meals together as part of social bonding.

Celebrations Across Cities

Kolkata: The city comes alive with grand visarjan processions, fireworks, and emotional goodbyes.

Delhi & Mumbai: Community pandals organize processions, cultural programs, and immersion ceremonies.

Bengaluru & Chennai: Devotees participate in traditional rituals, singing devotional songs, and sharing meals.

Tips for Witnessing the Last Day Celebrations

Plan Early: Arrive at popular pandals early to witness the full grandeur of visarjan.

Photography & Memories: Capture moments respectfully; avoid disturbing rituals.

Local Transport: Use public transport to avoid traffic jams during immersion processions.

Respect Traditions: Follow local customs and maintain decorum during rituals.

The last day of Durga Puja is a perfect blend of devotion, culture, and emotion. While devotees feel the bittersweet pain of bidding farewell to Maa Durga, they also carry forward her blessings of strength, courage, and wisdom. It is a reminder that every ending brings a new beginning, and the spirit of Durga continues to inspire life beyond the festival.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)