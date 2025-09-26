Dussehra 2025 Date And Time: When Is Vijayadashami, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Timings, And Significance

Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and also the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. In 2025, devotees will observe Vijayadashami with pujas, cultural events, and Ramlila performances across India.

Dussehra 2025 Date

In 2025, Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025. This day also coincides with Bengal Vijayadashami, when Goddess Durga idols are immersed in rivers and lakes, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities. Bengal Vijayadashami on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Important Timings for Dussehra 2025

According to drik panchang, Vijay Muhurat: 02:10 PM to 02:57 PM

Duration: 00 Hours 47 Mins

Aparahna Puja Time: 01:22 PM to 03:44 PM

Duration: 2 hours 22 minutes

Dashami Tithi Begins: 07:01 PM on October 1, 2025

Dashami Tithi Ends: 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 09:13 AM on October 2, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 09:34 AM on October 3, 2025

Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, is one of the most important festivals in India. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival and marks the victory of good over evil. The festival holds deep cultural, spiritual, and social significance across the country.

1. Victory of Good Over Evil

The primary significance of Dussehra is the triumph of righteousness. It celebrates:

Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, symbolizing the victory of truth and dharma over evil.

Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura, representing the power of good forces defeating evil forces.

2. Renewal and New Beginnings

Dussehra is considered an auspicious time for new beginnings. Many people start new ventures, open businesses, or buy important items during this festival, believing it brings success and prosperity.

3. Spiritual Significance

The festival encourages self-reflection and the elimination of inner evil such as greed, anger, and ego. Dussehra reminds devotees to cultivate virtues like patience, honesty, and compassion.

4. Cultural Celebrations

Dussehra is celebrated with Ramlila performances, processions, and effigy burning of Ravana in many parts of India. These traditions not only depict the victory of good over evil but also preserve cultural stories and moral values.

5. Unity and Social Harmony

Festivities bring communities together, encouraging social bonding, cooperation, and celebration of shared values. People from different backgrounds join in the cultural and religious events, promoting harmony and togetherness.

Why Dussehra is Celebrated

In North India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath are burned to signify the destruction of evil.

In Bengal, the day marks the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol, symbolizing her return to Mount Kailash.

Across India, it is seen as a day of new beginnings, often chosen for starting education, businesses, or other auspicious ventures.

