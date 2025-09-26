Dussehra 2025 Date And Time: When Is Vijayadashami, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Timings, And Significance
Dussehra 2025, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 2, 2025. This auspicious day marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with rituals, pujas, and cultural events. Key timings include Vijay Muhurat, Aparahna Puja, Dashami Tithi, and Shravana Nakshatra. Understanding these details helps devotees perform rituals at the most favorable time and celebrate the festival meaningfully.
- Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals that symbolizes the victory of good over evil.
- It marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and also the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
- In 2025, devotees will observe Vijayadashami with pujas, cultural events, and Ramlila performances across India.
Trending Photos
Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and also the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. In 2025, devotees will observe Vijayadashami with pujas, cultural events, and Ramlila performances across India.
Dussehra 2025 Date
In 2025, Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025. This day also coincides with Bengal Vijayadashami, when Goddess Durga idols are immersed in rivers and lakes, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities. Bengal Vijayadashami on Thursday, October 2, 2025
Important Timings for Dussehra 2025
According to drik panchang, Vijay Muhurat: 02:10 PM to 02:57 PM
Duration: 00 Hours 47 Mins
Aparahna Puja Time: 01:22 PM to 03:44 PM
Duration: 2 hours 22 minutes
Dashami Tithi Begins: 07:01 PM on October 1, 2025
Dashami Tithi Ends: 07:10 PM on October 2, 2025
Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 09:13 AM on October 2, 2025
Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 09:34 AM on October 3, 2025
Significance of Dussehra
Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, is one of the most important festivals in India. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival and marks the victory of good over evil. The festival holds deep cultural, spiritual, and social significance across the country.
1. Victory of Good Over Evil
The primary significance of Dussehra is the triumph of righteousness. It celebrates:
Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, symbolizing the victory of truth and dharma over evil.
Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura, representing the power of good forces defeating evil forces.
2. Renewal and New Beginnings
Dussehra is considered an auspicious time for new beginnings. Many people start new ventures, open businesses, or buy important items during this festival, believing it brings success and prosperity.
3. Spiritual Significance
The festival encourages self-reflection and the elimination of inner evil such as greed, anger, and ego. Dussehra reminds devotees to cultivate virtues like patience, honesty, and compassion.
4. Cultural Celebrations
Dussehra is celebrated with Ramlila performances, processions, and effigy burning of Ravana in many parts of India. These traditions not only depict the victory of good over evil but also preserve cultural stories and moral values.
5. Unity and Social Harmony
Festivities bring communities together, encouraging social bonding, cooperation, and celebration of shared values. People from different backgrounds join in the cultural and religious events, promoting harmony and togetherness.
Why Dussehra is Celebrated
In North India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath are burned to signify the destruction of evil.
In Bengal, the day marks the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol, symbolizing her return to Mount Kailash.
Across India, it is seen as a day of new beginnings, often chosen for starting education, businesses, or other auspicious ventures.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv