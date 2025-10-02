Dussehra 2025: The Fascinating Story Behind Why Jalebi Is Traditionally Consumed During The Festival

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the triumph of good over evil, celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar. While the day is popularly associated with the burning of Ravana effigies, processions of Lord Rama, and Ram Leela performances, there is another delightful custom that adds sweetness to the festival – eating jalebi. But have you ever wondered why jalebi, in particular, is linked with Dussehra celebrations?

The Significance of Jalebi on Dussehra

Across North India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, people relish freshly made hot jalebis on Dussehra morning after offering prayers. The golden, spiral-shaped sweet is not just a festive delicacy but carries deep cultural and symbolic meaning:

Symbol of Victory and Sweetness

Just as Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana is celebrated with great joy, jalebi represents the sweetness of success. It reminds devotees that good deeds ultimately lead to happiness and rewards.

A Traditional Offering

In many temples, jalebi is offered as prasad to deities on Dussehra. In some regions, jalebi is paired with fafda or other savory items, symbolizing a balanced life of both sweetness and challenges.

Harvest and Community Bonding

Dussehra also coincides with the time of autumn harvest. Preparing and sharing jalebi among families and neighbors fosters a sense of togetherness, abundance, and gratitude.

The Fascinating Story Behind Jalebi on Dussehra

One popular belief traces the custom to Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. When the news of Ravana’s defeat spread, people prepared sweets to celebrate his victory. Jalebi, being easy to make in large quantities and visually resembling the eternal cycle of dharma (righteousness), became a favorite.

Another cultural tale suggests that jalebi’s circular shape represents the unending cycle of life and victory of truth in every era. Eating jalebi on Vijayadashami is considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, spreading prosperity and positivity.

Regional Traditions

In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, families prepare jalebi at home or buy from local halwais after morning prayers.

In Rajasthan, jalebi is often enjoyed with kachori or poha, turning the day into a feast.

In Gujarat, although fafda-jalebi is most popular during Dussehra, it has also become a Navratri and Diwali delicacy.

A Modern Touch to an Ancient Custom

Today, jalebi on Dussehra is not just about tradition—it has become a symbol of festive joy. From street vendors to luxury sweet shops, the demand for jalebi peaks during this time. Whether paired with milk, rabri, or fafda, its golden crispness continues to make Dussehra mornings special.

Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the eternal truth—good always triumphs over evil. Jalebi, with its sweetness and symbolic circular design, perfectly complements the spirit of Vijayadashami. So, this Dussehra 2025, when you bite into a crispy, syrup-soaked jalebi, remember—you’re not just enjoying a dessert, but also honoring a centuries-old tradition that celebrates victory, prosperity, and joy.

