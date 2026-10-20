/Dussehra 2026: 8 auspicious things to do on Vijayadashami for luck and prosperity

Happy Dussehra 2026: Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is celebrated as the day good won over evil, dharma over adharma and truth over lies. It is the day Lord Ram defeated Ravana, and the day Goddess Durga ended Mahishasura’s reign. Over the years, people have come to treat the day as a good time for new beginnings, from worshipping weapons and tools to lighting lamps at home. Here are eight things believed to bring luck and prosperity on Vijayadashami.
Seeing the Neelkanth bird (Kingfisher) on Vijayadashami is considered very lucky. It is believed that doing so on Dussehra brings prosperity and good fortune. As per mythology, Lord Ram spotted a Neelkanth on his way before he fought Ravana.
Praying to the Shami tree on Dussehra is regarded as auspicious. The tree is associated with victory, courage and prosperity, and people are also advised to plant one at home on this day. According to belief, the Pandavas hid their weapons in a Shami tree during their year of exile.
Vijayadashami is seen as a symbol of fresh starts and victory, and setting out on a journey on this day is thought to be a good omen. In religious tradition, it is also linked to the Goddess's departure and to the idea of a victory march. A journey begun today is believed to end in success.
Lord Ram's triumph over Ravana is seen as the win of good over evil, which is why Dussehra is counted among the best occasions for new beginnings. Launching a business, opening a shop or kicking off a new project on Vijayadashami is believed to pave the way for success and prosperity.
Worshipping weapons is an old Vijayadashami tradition. Weapons stand for strength, courage and self-defence. In many places, people also worship the tools of their trade, vehicles, books and equipment on this day.
Reciting the Ramayana on Dussehra is considered auspicious. Since the festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil, it is believed that reading the epic on this day earns Lord Ram's blessings. Verses from the Ramcharitmanas can be recited as well.
Lighting a lamp on Vijayadashami is believed to be a good thing to do. Offering a lamp at the main entrance of the house at dusk is said to bring positivity, good luck and prosperity. The month of Kartik also begins around this time, and deepdaan holds special importance during it.
In many regions, eating paan on Dussehra is seen as a sign of good luck and victory. Some religious traditions include paan among puja offerings, and it is presented to deities. It is believed that eating paan on Vijayadashami keeps the household peaceful and happy.
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