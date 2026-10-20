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Dussehra 2026: 8 auspicious things to do on Vijayadashami for luck and prosperity

Happy Dussehra 2026: From spotting the Neelkanth to lighting a lamp at dusk, here are the traditions believed to bring good fortune on Vijayadashami.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Dussehra 2026: 8 auspicious things to do on Vijayadashami for luck and prosperity

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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