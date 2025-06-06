Eid-ul-Adha 2025: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Family And Friends

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic festivals. It commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. This festival is marked by prayers, feasts, sharing, and acts of charity.

As we celebrate Eid ul-Adha 2025, it’s a beautiful time to reach out to loved ones and spread joy with heartfelt wishes and thoughtful messages. Whether you're near or far, a warm Eid greeting can bring smiles and strengthen bonds.

Here are 30+ Eid ul-Adha wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your family and friends:-

Eid ul-Adha Wishes

1. Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifices be appreciated and your prayers answered.

2. Wishing you and your family a joyous and peaceful Eid ul-Adha.

3. May this Eid bring happiness, love, and success to your life. Eid Mubarak!

4. May your heart be filled with peace, your home with happiness.

5. On this sacred occasion, may Allah bless you with endless joy and prosperity.

6. Sending you warm wishes for a life full of contentment and faith.

7. May this Eid bring blessings for the entire Muslim Ummah.

8. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May Allah accept your Qurbani and reward you generously.

9. Hoping your Eid is as sweet and blessed as your Imaan.

10. May the spirit of sacrifice strengthen your faith and bring you closer to Allah.

Eid Messages for Family & Friends

11. To my wonderful family, may Allah fill your lives with peace and happiness this Eid.

12. Wishing you joy, love, and good food this Eid! Let's celebrate together.

13. Though we are miles apart, my heart is always with you. Eid Mubarak!

14. To my dearest friend — thank you for being a blessing in my life. Eid Mubarak!

15. Let’s remember those in need and share our blessings with them.

16. May our homes be filled with warmth, laughter, and the light of Imaan.

17. Celebrating this Eid with you is a true blessing.

18. Sending my love and duas your way on this special day.

19. May our hearts always remain united in love and faith.

20. Enjoy every moment of Eid — from the takbeer to the biryani!

Inspirational Eid Quotes

21. "The Prophet (PBUH) said: ‘The best of deeds on the day of Eid is to bring happiness to others.’"

22. “Eid is not just about new clothes and feasts; it’s about gratitude, sacrifice, and community.”

23. “Let your Qurbani be not just of animals, but of ego, hate, and pride.”

24. “Eid ul-Adha teaches us that true faith demands true sacrifice.”

25. “May this Eid remind us of the beauty of submission to Allah’s will.”

26. “Celebrate with faith in your heart and kindness in your soul.”

27. “Eid is the time to spread joy, offer prayers, and help those in need.”

28. “The biggest gift you can give this Eid is a smile and a helping hand.”

29. “This Eid, let’s walk the path of peace, love, and unity.”

30. “As we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, may we always stay grateful and grounded.”

Short Eid Greetings for Social Media/WhatsApp

31. Eid Mubarak!

32. Love, prayers, and biryani — that’s Eid!

33. May your Eid be full of light and laughter.

34. Qurbani Mubarak!

35. Peace, love, and blessings to you this Eid.

Eid-ul-Adha Images To Share

Eid ul-Adha is more than just a celebration — it's a reminder of faith, sacrifice, and compassion. Use these wishes and messages to spread positivity and remind your loved ones of the true essence of Eid. Whether it's a heartfelt text, a social media post, or a handwritten note, a sincere Eid greeting can make someone’s day brighter.