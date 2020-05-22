Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Date, India timings for moon sighting and Eid celebrations

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan comes to an end with much-awaited Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual, known as Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the 30-day period of fasting or Rozas. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending upon different time zones and moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 India Timings:

The date of Eid will be decided upon the moon sighting on May 23, Saturday, most likely. If the moon is sighted on that day, then Eid will be celebrated on May 24, Sunday. Otherwise, it will be on May 25, 2020 - Monday.

Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasts for 30 days marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.