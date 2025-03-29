Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: 9 Tips To Make Your Mehndi Darker

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous festival that marks the end of Ramadan, and for many, applying mehndi (henna) is an essential part of the celebrations. A deep and rich mehndi stain enhances the beauty of hands and adds to the festive charm. If you want to achieve a darker mehndi stain for Eid 2025, here are some tried-and-tested tips to help you get the best results.

1. Choose High-Quality Mehndi

The quality of mehndi plays a crucial role in determining its color intensity. Always opt for pure, natural henna without chemicals or artificial dyes. Organic henna cones or freshly prepared henna paste provide the best results.

2. Let the Mehndi Dry Naturally

Avoid using artificial heat sources like hair dryers to speed up the drying process. Instead, let your mehndi dry naturally for at least 6-8 hours or overnight for a deeper stain.

3. Apply a Sugar and Lemon Mixture

Once the mehndi starts drying, gently dab a mixture of sugar and lemon juice over it using a cotton ball. This helps keep the henna paste moist for a longer time, allowing deeper penetration of color.

4. Keep the Paste on for a Longer Duration

The longer you keep the mehndi on, the darker the stain will be. Aim to keep it on for at least 6-12 hours before scraping it off.

5. Avoid Washing Hands Immediately

After removing the mehndi paste, avoid washing your hands with water for at least 12-24 hours. Instead, apply mustard oil, coconut oil, or balm to seal the color.

6. Use Clove Steam for a Darker Shade

Warm a few cloves on a hot pan and expose your hands to the rising steam. The heat from the cloves helps enhance the stain, making it richer and darker.

7. Stay Away from Water and Soap

Water can fade the mehndi color quickly. Try to avoid washing your hands frequently, especially in the first 24 hours after application.

8. Apply Natural Oils or Balms

Rubbing mustard oil, eucalyptus oil, or Vicks balm over the mehndi stain after removing the dried paste can help intensify the color.

9. Henna Stains Develop Over Time

Mehndi stains deepen over 24-48 hours. The initial color might look orange but will gradually turn into a deep brown or reddish hue.

