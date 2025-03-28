Eid- ul-Fitr 2025: Date, Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia, And Other Key Details

As Ramadan enters its final week, Muslims around the world eagerly await the joyous occasion that signifies the conclusion of a month-long fast from dawn to dusk.

In India, Ramzan, one of Islam's holiest months, commenced on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Saturday, March 1. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan began a day earlier on March 1.

Since Ramzan started on March 2 in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on either March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Confirmation of Eid-ul-Fitr Date Through Moon Sighting

The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined based on the moon sighting:

If the crescent moon appears on March 30 after Maghrib (evening) prayers, Eid will be celebrated on March 31.

If the moon remains unseen on March 30, Eid will take place on April 1.

The same process applies in Saudi Arabia:

If the moon is sighted on March 29, Eid will be on March 30.

If not, Eid will be observed on March 31.

Importance of Moon Sighting for Eid

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, meaning the start of each Hijri month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, and since lunar months last either 29 or 30 days, the exact date of Eid varies each year based on the moon sighting by religious authorities.

Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "festival of breaking the fast," marks the end of Ramadan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and self-reflection. It is a time of gratitude, charity, and communal celebrations, reinforcing the values of faith and generosity.

Around 70 days after Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims observe Eid-ul-Adha, or the "Feast of Sacrifice," which coincides with the conclusion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)