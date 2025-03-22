Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: When Is Eid- March 30, 31 Or April 1?

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant festival for Muslims worldwide, marking the conclusion of Ramadan. It falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar. The festival's date is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, leading to variations in celebrations across different countries. In India, Eid is expected to be observed on either March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday) this year.

According to the central government's holiday calendar, Eid in 2025 falls on March 31 (Monday) and is recognized as a gazetted holiday. However, the exact day of celebration will depend on the moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the conclusion of a month-long fast, known as roza, observed from dawn to dusk. The name itself means "festival of breaking the fast" and is celebrated with prayers, acts of charity, and joyous gatherings with family and friends.

The festival is marked by the preparation of special dishes, and among them, Seviyan (a sweet vermicelli dessert) holds particular significance, earning Eid the nickname "Meethi Eid" or "Sweet Eid." Additionally, Muslims fulfill the obligation of Zakat, a charitable practice involving donations of food, clothing, and money to the less fortunate, which must be completed before offering Eid prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Muslim communities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, Egypt, Turkey, and other Middle Eastern and Western regions are preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In Saudi Arabia, where Ramadan began on March 1, Eid is expected to be observed on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the crescent moon sighting.

In the UAE, the government has announced official holiday dates for the public sector. If Ramadan lasts the full 30 days, the holiday will extend until Tuesday, April 1. The UAE’s Moon sighting committee will begin observations on March 29. If the crescent moon is visible that evening, Eid holidays will be observed on March 30, 31, and April 1, giving residents a four-day break.

