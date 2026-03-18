Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Is it on March 20th or 21st? Check correct date in India and other countries

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Every year, the date of Eid depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, so it can vary slightly between countries.

Here’s all you need to know about Eid 2026 and the expected dates in India and other countries:-

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries

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In 2026, Eid ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, March 20, in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf countries. This will happen if the crescent moon is sighted on Thursday, March 19.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India

In India, the first day of Ramadan began on Thursday, February 19, 2026, while in Saudi Arabia it started a day earlier on February 18. During Ramadan, Muslims observe Roza (fasting) from sunrise to sunset.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called Meethi Eid or the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated on the last day of Ramadan. India usually observes Eid one day after Saudi Arabia, because the crescent moon is sighted later here.

This year, the crescent moon is likely to be seen on the evening of Friday, March 20, making Eid in India and Pakistan fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

How Eid is celebrated

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated over the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is a time of prayers, feasting, giving charity, and spending time with family and friends. The festival is a joyous occasion that marks the end of a month-long fast.

Eid ul-Fitr is a time of joy, togetherness, and gratitude. While the exact date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, families across the world eagerly prepare to celebrate this special festival with prayers, delicious food, and acts of charity. Whether it falls on March 20 or March 21 in your region, the spirit of Eid remains the same – a celebration of faith, fasting, and festive happiness.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)