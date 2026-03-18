Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time: When will crescent moon be sighted in Saudi Arabia?

As Ramadan 2026 is coming to an end, excitement for Eid-ul-Fitr is growing across the world. People are eagerly waiting to know the exact date of Eid, but it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This is why the festival may fall on different days in different countries.

Here are the expected Eid dates and celebrations:-

What is Ramadan?

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Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam. During this time, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, offer prayers, and focus on self-discipline and spirituality. It is also a time to spend with family, help others, and take part in Sehri (morning meal) and Iftar (evening meal).

Why does the Eid date change every year?

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Since this calendar is based on the moon, the exact date of Eid depends on when the crescent moon is sighted. That’s why the date is not fixed and changes every year.

When is Eid in Saudi Arabia in 2026?

In Saudi Arabia, the moon is expected to be sighted on:

March 18, 2026 (Wednesday) → Eid on March 19, 2026 (Thursday)

If not visible, then:

March 19, 2026 (Thursday) → Eid on March 20, 2026 (Friday)

So, Eid in Saudi Arabia is most likely to be on March 19 or March 20, 2026, depending on moon sighting.

When is Eid in India in 2026?

In India, Eid is usually celebrated one day after Saudi Arabia.

If Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid on March 20,

Then India will celebrate Eid on March 21, 2026 (Saturday)

People in India will look for the moon on the evening of March 20, and the festival will be celebrated the next day.

(Also Read: Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Is it on March 20th or 21st? Check correct date in India and other countries)

What Happens on Chand Raat?

As soon as the moon is sighted, the celebrations begin. This night is called Chand Raat.

People greet each other and prepare for Eid

Women apply mehendi (henna)

Families start cooking special dishes and sweets

It is a joyful night filled with excitement and happiness.

How is Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated?

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated for three days.

People wake up early, wear new clothes, and offer Eid prayers (Namaz)

Families visit relatives and share sweets

Charity is an important part, where people help the poor with food, clothes, or money.

Children receive gifts or Eid al-Fitr from elders

It is a festival of love, sharing, and togetherness.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected to fall on March 19 or 20 in Saudi Arabia and March 21 in India, depending on the moon sighting. While the exact date may vary, the spirit of Eid remains the same everywhere - a time of happiness, gratitude, and celebration with loved ones.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)