Ekadashi In June 2025: Dates, Puja Rituals, Parana Timings, And Spiritual Significance Of Nirjala And Yogini Ekadashi

Ekadashi in June 2025: Ekadashi is not just a ritual, but a sacred spiritual discipline observed with deep devotion in Hinduism. Falling on the 11th day of both the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) lunar phases, each month sees two Ekadashis, making 24 across the year. In June 2025, two of the most spiritually significant Ekadashis will be observed: Nirjala Ekadashi and Yogini Ekadashi. These days are marked by rigorous fasting, prayer, and devotion to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe.

Let’s delve into the full details of the Ekadashi observances in June 2025, timings, rituals, and why these days hold immense religious importance.

Ekadashi Dates and Parana Timings in June 2025

Here are the important dates and shubh muhurats as per Drik Panchang:

1. Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 (Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha)

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 6, 2025 - 02:15 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 7, 2025 - 04:47 AM

Parana Time: June 7, 2025 - 01:43 PM to 04:30 PM

Hari Vasara End Moment: June 7, 2025 - 11:25 AM

Vaishnav Nirjala Ekadashi Parana:

Date: June 8, 2025

Time: 05:22 AM to 07:17 AM

2. Yogini Ekadashi 2025 (Ashadha Krishna Paksha)

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 21, 2025 - 07:18 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 22, 2025 - 04:27 AM

Parana Time: June 22, 2025 - 01:46 PM to 04:34 PM

Hari Vasara Ends: June 22, 2025 - 09:41 AM

Gauna Yogini Ekadashi Parana:

Date: June 23, 2025

Time: 05:23 AM to 08:11 AM

Note: Dwadashi will be over before sunrise on this day.

Significance of Ekadashi

Ekadashi is considered a gateway to spiritual liberation. According to Hindu scriptures, observing Ekadashi helps cleanse one’s karma and brings peace, health, and prosperity. Nirjala Ekadashi, often called the most challenging and rewarding of all Ekadashis, is unique because devotees abstain from both food and water. It is believed that observing Nirjala Ekadashi brings the spiritual merit of observing all 24 Ekadashis of the year.

Yogini Ekadashi, on the other hand, is especially important for washing away sins and ailments. It is believed that fasting on this day purifies the body and mind and brings harmony in relationships.

Devotees dedicate these days to intense spiritual practices, including chanting, meditating, reading Vishnu Sahasranama, and reciting mantras to invoke Lord Vishnu’s divine energy.

Puja Rituals for Ekadashi Vrat

Whether you're observing Nirjala or Yogini Ekadashi, the rituals remain largely similar, focused on cleanliness, devotion, and abstinence:

1. Wake Up Early: Begin the day with a holy bath and wear clean clothes.

2. Sanctify Your Puja Space: Clean the home and especially the puja area.

3. Set Up the Altar: Place idols or pictures of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, or Laddu Gopal. Include the Shree Yantra if available.

4. Abhishekam: Bathe the idols and offer fresh clothes or flowers.

5. Light a Diya: Use desi ghee and place the diya in front of the idol.

6. Take a Sankalp (Vow): Declare your intention to observe the fast with purity.

7. Offerings: Present Tulsi leaves, panchamrit, seasonal fruits, and sweets.

8. Chant Vishnu Mantras: Recite “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” or Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times.

9. Evening Prayers: Narrate the Ekadashi vrat katha, offer aarti, and meditate.

10 Tulsi Caution: Do not pluck Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi day.

11. Fasting Rules: Consume only fruits and dairy if observing a partial fast. On Nirjala Ekadashi, complete fasting without water is followed.

12. Breaking the Fast: End the fast (Parana) during the designated time on Dwadashi Tithi with simple sattvik food.

Powerful Ekadashi Mantras

You can chant these sacred mantras to enhance your spiritual connection on Ekadashi:

1. "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya"

2. "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare"

3. "Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham"

4. "Ram Ram Rameti Rame Raame Manorame Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane"

Ekadashi is more than a fast, it is a powerful tool for spiritual purification, emotional stability, and connection with divine energy. In June 2025, Nirjala Ekadashi and Yogini Ekadashi present rare opportunities for devotees to engage in sacred rituals, receive divine blessings, and seek liberation from karmic burdens. Whether you are a seasoned observer or a first-time devotee, participating in these rituals with faith and sincerity can bring immense peace and transformation.

