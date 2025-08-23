Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950379https://zeenews.india.com/culture/equinox-solar-eclipse-september-2025-timings-visibility-key-locations-and-everything-you-need-to-know-2950379.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2025

Equinox Solar Eclipse September 2025: Timings , Visibility, Key Locations, And Everything You Need To Know

The Equinox Solar Eclipse in September 2025 will be a rare and fascinating celestial event. Occurring alongside the September equinox, it will symbolize the seasonal shift across both hemispheres. Parts of New Zealand, Antarctica, and the South Pacific will enjoy some of the best views. Observers are encouraged to use eclipse glasses for safe and memorable skywatching.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On September 21, skywatchers in select regions of the world will witness a rare astronomical event.
  • A crescent-shaped sunrise caused by a partial solar eclipse.
  • This phenomenon, known as the “Equinox Eclipse,” will take place within the same 24-hour period.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Equinox Solar Eclipse September 2025: Timings , Visibility, Key Locations, And Everything You Need To KnowPic Credit: Freepik

On September 21, skywatchers in select regions of the world will witness a rare astronomical event—a crescent-shaped sunrise caused by a partial solar eclipse. This phenomenon, known as the “Equinox Eclipse,” will take place within the same 24-hour period as the September equinox, when the sun crosses the celestial equator. The shift will mark the arrival of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

Timings of the Equinox Solar Eclipse

The September equinox will occur at 2:19 pm EDT (18:19 UTC) on September 22, while the partial solar eclipse will unfold a day earlier—between 1:29 pm and 5:53 pm EDT (17:29 to 21:53 UTC) on September 21.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India? Use THESE Safety Measures To View Celestial Event)

Where Will the Eclipse Be Visible?

The most spectacular views will be from the Ross Sea in Antarctica and parts of southern New Zealand, where up to 86% of the sun will be obscured. In Dunedin, New Zealand, the sun will rise already in eclipse at 6:27 am NZST, reaching its peak of about 72% coverage roughly 40 minutes later.

In Auckland, sunrise at 6:10 am NZST will reveal a partially eclipsed sun, while in the South Pacific, observers in Fiji and Tonga will witness a smaller version of the partial eclipse. Over in Hobart, Australia, viewers will catch a 3% partial eclipse just after sunrise at 6:00 am AEST.

How to Safely Watch the Eclipse

Since this is a partial eclipse, the sun will not be fully covered and will appear as a bright crescent. To view it safely, solar eclipse glasses are essential at all times.

Looking ahead, the next solar eclipse is scheduled for February 17, 2026, when an annular solar eclipse will create a spectacular “ring of fire” lasting up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK