Exclusive: Holi Colours And Their Zodiac Connection: Why Playing With Certain Colours Can Attract Divine Blessings

Holi is more than a festival of colours; it celebrates renewal, joy, and cosmic energy. Each color carries vibrations that influence emotions, attract blessings, and enhance spiritual well-being. When chosen in harmony with your zodiac sign, these hues amplify strengths and restore balance. Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Astrologer and Motivational Speaker shares with us the connection between Holi colours and zodiac signs.

Holi Colours & Their Zodiac Connection

Aries (March 21 - April 19) - Red

Arians thrive on passion and energy. Red, ruled by Mars, fuels confidence, courage, and enthusiasm, making it the perfect Holi color for them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) - Green

Grounded and peace-loving, Taureans resonate with green, the color of Venus, symbolizing stability, prosperity, and emotional well-being.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) - Yellow & Lime Green

Curious and expressive, Geminis shine in yellow, Mercury’s color of joy and intellect. Lime green enhances their lively and playful nature.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) - White & Soft Pastels

Sensitive and intuitive, Cancerians find peace in white, a Moon-ruled shade of purity and emotional balance. Soft pastels bring comfort and calm.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) - Orange & Gold

Leos radiate warmth and leadership. Orange, linked to the

Sun, enhances their charisma, while gold and yellow amplify their regal aura.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) - Blue

Virgos seek clarity and wisdom. Blue, Mercury’s color, promotes relaxation and mental focus, allowing them to enjoy the present moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) - Pink

Librans value balance and beauty. Pink, a Venus-ruled shade, nurtures love and companionship, adding warmth to their Holi celebrations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) - Maroon & Dark Purple

Mysterious and intense, Scorpios resonate with maroon and dark purple, colors symbolizing depth, transformation, and inner strength.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) - Purple & Deep Lavender

Adventurous and wise, Sagittarians benefit from purple, Jupiter’s color of creativity and spirituality. Lavender sparks curiosity and inspiration.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) - Brown & Charcoal Grey

Capricorns are disciplined and resilient. Brown strengthens their stability, while charcoal grey helps them stay focused.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) - Turquoise & Electric Blue

Independent and visionary, Aquarians thrive with turquoise and electric blue, shades that encourage innovation and originality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) - Silver & Sea Green

Dreamy and intuitive, Pisceans resonate with silver for spiritual connection and sea green for peace and creativity.

Holi: A Celebration of Energy & Harmony

Holi is not just about colours but about aligning with cosmic energies. Choosing hues that resonate with your zodiac sign can attract prosperity, balance, and divine blessings. Let colors be your medium for joy, renewal, and spiritual upliftment.

Wishing you a Holi filled with positivity, happiness, and grace!



