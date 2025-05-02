Exclusive: World Asthma Day 2025: Breathing Exercises, Techniques That Can Help Asthma Patients

World Asthma Day is celebrated annually on the first Tuesday of the month of May and marks the purpose of spreading awareness about asthma and improving the health status of the suffering individuals. This year, May 6 will be observed as the World Asthma Day and the theme for the same is better breathing and better living. Though this chronic condition of the lungs needs medical treatment, performing certain breathing exercises can definitely help to complement the prescription drugs and help patients to manage their symptoms effectively. Dr Harish Bhatia, Founder Director of Rebreathe Clinic, Senior Chest Specialist & Director & Head Dept. Of Respiratory Medicine with MGS Hospital shares with Zee News Digital, how breathing exercises can help asthma patients:

Importance Of Breathing Exercises

The chronic respiratory condition, asthma, makes the airways inflamed and narrowed, thereby making it difficult to breathe. The attack of asthma can be accompanied by certain overwhelming symptoms such as wheezing sound, cough, tightness in the chest etc. Here comes the role of breathing exercises in strengthening the lungs, relieving anxiety and improving the oxygen flow to the lungs, thus assisting asthmatic patients.

Breathing Techniques For Asthmatic Tndividuals

1. Diaphragmatic Breathing (Belly Breathing) - This method involves breathing deeply through the nose, allowing the belly to rise rather than the chest. It promotes full oxygen exchange and reduces the effort of breathing, especially during mild asthma flare-ups.

How to do it

● Sit or lie down comfortably.

● Inhale through your nose, allowing your belly to rise.

● Exhale slowly through pursed lips while letting the belly fall.

● Repeat for 5–10 minutes daily.

2. Pursed-Lip Breathing - This technique helps keep the airways open longer, improving airflow and reducing breathlessness.

How to do it

● Inhale slowly through the nose for 2 seconds.

● Exhale slowly through pursed lips (like blowing out a candle) for 4 seconds.

● Practice during activities that cause shortness of breath.

3. Buteyko Breathing Technique - This technique is specially designed for the patients suffering from asthma and gathers the focus on nasal breathing and breath control. The purpose of this method is to reduce hyperventilation of the lungs and improve the levels of carbon dioxide in it.

4. Papworth Method - It comprises breathing as well as relaxation exercises, thus enabling proper breathing via nose and diaphragm.

Word of caution: Though these exercises can enable asthma management, they are not the replacement for prescription drugs or inhalers. Also before beginning any exercise regime, consult your healthcare professional.

Conclusion

This World Asthma Day, let us all come together to understand that though this condition may not have any cure, you can manage it effectively with a few tips and the most important one is performing breathing exercises. When you incorporate breathing exercises into your daily regime along with medically prescribed drugs, you can help patients to breathe with more ease and get more comfortable with this condition.



