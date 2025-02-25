Falgun Amavasya 2025: Date, Timings, Significance And Rituals For Phalgun Amavasya In February

Falgun Amavasya 2025: Falling on 27th February 2025, Phalgun Amavasya marks the end of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month and holds deep religious importance in Hinduism. It is believed that performing ancestral rituals, fasting, and taking a holy dip in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati can cleanse sins and bring salvation. According to legends, deities are present along the banks of these rivers on this auspicious day, making it an ideal time for spiritual cleansing and resolving Pitru Dosha.

Find all the key details about the date, timings, significance, and rituals associated with Falgun Amavasya 2025 below:

Falgun Amavasya 2025: Date and Time

Here are the important dates and timings according to Drik Panchang:

► Date: Thursday, 27th February 2025

► Amavasya Tithi Begins: 08:54 AM, 27th February 2025

► Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:14 AM, 28th February 2025

Significance of Phalgun Amavasya

Phalgun Amavasya holds special importance for those seeking to resolve Pitru Dosha and pay homage to their ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals on this day can bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. Since this is the last Amavasya of the Hindu calendar year, it serves as a crucial occasion for ancestral offerings and spiritual purification.

This day is also significant because it follows Mahashivratri, celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi, which honors Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Bathing in sacred rivers, especially at the Sangam—the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati—is believed to absolve individuals and their ancestors of sins. The impact of Falgun Amavasya is considered even more auspicious if it falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Rituals to Follow on Falgun Amavasya 2025

► Early Morning Holy Bath: Begin the day by bathing in a sacred river or at home with a few drops of Gangajal in your bathwater.

► Sun Worship: Offer Arghya to Suryadev (the Sun God) post-bath and commit to fasting throughout the day.

► Ancestral Offerings (Pitru Tarpan): Perform Tarpan at a riverbank, offering water and food in honor of your ancestors.

► Charity and Feeding: Donate essentials like food, clothes, and money to Brahmins and the needy. Feeding cows is considered especially meritorious.

► Evening Rituals: Light a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree and circumambulate it seven times, praying for peace and ancestral blessings.

► Resolving Pitru Dosha: Donating a cow to Brahmins is highly valued. Alternatively, feeding fodder to cows can also help pacify ancestral souls.

Why You Should Observe Falgun Amavasya

Phalgun Amavasya is not just about religious customs; it’s an opportunity to cleanse the soul, honor family lineage, and invite prosperity. Those affected by Pitru Dosha are especially encouraged to follow these rituals to restore balance and strengthen ties with their ancestors.

Mark your calendars for 27th February 2025 and make the most of this spiritually charged day by following the age-old traditions and rituals that have been observed for generations.