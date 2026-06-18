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  • /Father’s Day 2026: Date, history, significance, theme, and creative celebration ideas to make your dad feel special

Father’s Day 2026: Date, history, significance, theme, and creative celebration ideas to make your dad feel special

Father's Day 2026 will be celebrated on June 21, honouring fathers and their role in our lives with love and appreciation. The day is marked with thoughtful gifts, quality time, and simple celebrations to make dads feel special.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Father’s Day 2026: Date, history, significance, theme, and creative celebration ideas to make your dad feel special
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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