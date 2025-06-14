Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring the love, strength, and sacrifices of fathers and father figures around the world. It's a day to celebrate the guiding hands, supportive words, and unconditional care that shape our lives.

It's a day to celebrate the guiding hands, supportive words, and unconditional care that shape our lives. Whether it's through small everyday actions or life-changing lessons, fathers play an irreplaceable role in our journeys.

On this heartfelt day, we pause to express our gratitude, appreciation, and love for the men who have stood by us as protectors, mentors, and heroes.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd. says, "Father’s Day is evolving beyond just gifting, to more experiential and personalised celebration. Father’s Day celebration now explore experiential gifts like family outings, curated experiences such as golf days, brewery tours, or culinary classes, and personalised products that carry sentimental value."

For many years now, there has been a digital engagement, with many sharing tributes on social media.

"Interestingly, a growing preference for gifts that reflect the father's personality—tech gadgets, fitness gear, or hobby-related items rather than traditional apparel or grooming kits. Brands that tap into these emotional and behavioural insights are seeing better engagement," says Praveen Nijhara.

Praveen Nijhara says, "What we’re learning is that most consumers today are driven by meaning, not just material. This insight helps in reshaping how brands and retailers position their Father’s Day promotions and campaigns."

As we see families across the world celebrating Father’s Day in their own unique ways—through heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts, special outings, or simply spending quality time together—it becomes clear that the true essence of this day lies in love and appreciation.

No matter how grand or simple the gesture, what matters most is making fathers feel valued and remembered. Father’s Day serves as a beautiful reminder to acknowledge the quiet strength and unwavering support of the men who have shaped our lives in countless ways.