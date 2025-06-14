Father’s Day is a time to honour the strength, dedication, and endless love that fathers bring into our lives. In today’s fast-paced world, many dads juggle demanding careers, family responsibilities, and personal pressures—often neglecting their own well-being.

This Father’s Day, let’s shift the focus to self-care and wellness by encouraging dads to explore the transformative benefits of yoga. It's more than just stretching—yoga is a powerful practice for the mind and body that helps fathers find calm, energy, and strength amidst life’s daily stressors.

Yoga offers fathers a holistic approach to health—reducing stress, improving sleep, boosting flexibility, and strengthening the spine, which is crucial for posture and overall vitality.

It also supports mental clarity and emotional balance, helping dads stay present and grounded both at work and at home. Whether he's a new dad or a seasoned one, incorporating yoga into his routine can lead to long-term physical and emotional resilience.

Divya Rolla, Yoga Expert, cult says, "Modern fatherhood often means juggling career demands, responsibilities around running a home, being a present parent, maybe caring for older family members and to top it all, also focusing on personal well-being - all of which can be fairly overwhelming - lead to chronic stress, restless nights, and persistent aches and pains."



"Yoga offers a holistic, accessible solution for dads seeking balance and both physical and emotional resilience in their busy lives," says Divya.

She recommendes specific Asana, Pranayama and Meditation for Father's managing stress, sleep, and spine health:-

• Physical Well-being and Stress Management

Through a regular practice of asana, pranayama, and meditation, Yoga helps lower cortisol levels and activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting a state of calm and relaxation. Regular practice builds emotional resilience and teaches patience and mindfulness—qualities essential for both parenting and self-care.

• Better Sleep

Quality sleep is often elusive for busy dads. Yoga can be a powerful tool for improving sleep hygiene and increasing deep sleep.

Divya says, "Asanas such as Sarvangasana, Viparita Karani, Supta Baddakonasana, and Savasana help relax the body, release tension, and prepare the mind for restful sleep."

Pranayama practices that include Anulom Vilom and Bhrahmari are powerful for helping calm the mind and relax the nervous system. All of this activates the relaxation response, making it easier to unwind after a hectic day and promoting more restorative sleep cycles.

• Helping lead a Painfree life

Long hours at a desk or carrying children can lead to poor posture and leads to chronic aches and pains in the body.

"Yoga, especially styles like Iyengar Yoga, emphasizes spinal alignment, flexibility, and strength and dramatically improves posture and increases muscular endurance," says Divya

A regular yoga practice helps counteract the effects of modern sedentary habits, reducing the risk of injury and chronic pain.

• Practical and Family-Friendly

Yoga requires minimal equipment and can be practiced anywhere—even a quick 15-minute session can leave our dads feeling energized and refreshed.

It’s also a great way to bond with children, introducing them to healthy habits and mindfulness while spending quality time together. Kids do not listen to what you tell them, but to the example you set for them.



So for the modern dad, Yoga is more than just exercise - it’s a comprehensive approach to managing stress, improving sleep, and maintaining good health. By making yoga a regular part of their routine, fathers can enhance their physical vitality, mental clarity, and emotional balance, becoming healthier role models for their families.