Feeling stressed? These simple changes in lifestyle can help it big way!

Stress has multiple side-effects on individuals and can also induce a variety of health problems like depression, insomnia, high blood pressure, indigestion, acne breakout among many others.

However, having stress bouts is a normal part of a human experience and not all of that stress is bad but many times and especially during these trying and uncertain times of the Coronavirus pandemic, stress has taken a huge toll on the health of numerous individuals across the globe.

Below are some simple tricks to try to manage your stress:

Identify your trigger points

Self-awareness can play a major role in reducing your stress. Try to figure out things which trigger you such as people, situations, specific environment etc. Once you are able to identify that, then you can think about it more logically and can come up with a solution. Also, writing journals immensely helps people to understand what they are feeling. It also becomes a mechanism to take out the stress from your system.

Healthy Lifestyle

Exercise, a balanced diet and proper sleeping pattern can also immensely improve your stress levels. When you exercise your body releases endorphins or feel-good hormones. Endorphins help uplift your mood, boost self-esteem and improve sleep. Similarly, a balanced diet will give your body the required nutrition which can help it to stay healthy. On the other hand, an unhealthy diet can cause mood swings, blood sugar fluctuation and deficiencies.

Also, drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated is important to fight stressors.

Practice Meditation

There are numerous meditation exercises that you can adopt in your daily life to combat stress. Do yoga, breathing exercises, and spend some 'me-time' with yourself.

Build a network of strong friends and family

Share your worries with a trusted friend who always ends up making you laugh, or a parent who has a positive thing to say to you. Having somebody to share our troubles with help alleviate them.

Better organization

Time management, a proper routine for different things can help us keep calm as uncertainty triggers stress.

These tips can come in handy while you manage your stress levels. However, if you feel stressed for a prolonged period of time and are unable to manage it, do visit a psychologist, counsellor or a psychiatrist. There is no shame or stigma in visiting one!