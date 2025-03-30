Festive Calendar For April 2025: From Ram Navami To Akshaya Tritiya – Auspicious Dates, Rituals, And Significance

The month of April holds great significance for followers of Hinduism. Several major and sacred festivals are observed during this time, carrying religious and spiritual importance. Prominent festivals such as Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya are celebrated with great devotion. Alongside these, many fasts and auspicious dates fall in this month. Devotees observe these festivals with rituals like worship, havan (fire rituals), community feasts (bhandara), and charity.

In this article, we provide detailed insights into the auspicious dates, rituals, and significance of key Hindu festivals in April 2025 so that you can make the most of these sacred occasions.

Major Hindu Festivals and Dates in April 2025

April will witness several significant religious festivals. The month begins with Yamuna Shashthi and continues with major celebrations like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya by the end of the month.

April 3, 2025 – Yamuna Shashthi

April 5, 2025 – Durga Ashtami & Ashoka Ashtami

April 6, 2025 – Ram Navami

April 10, 2025 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 12, 2025 – Hanuman Jayanti

April 14, 2025 – Baisakhi

April 30, 2025 – Akshaya Tritiya

Let’s explore these festivals in detail:

1. Durga Ashtami & Ashoka Ashtami (April 5, 2025, Saturday)

Durga Ashtami is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga. On this day, devotees observe fasts, perform havan, and conduct Kanya Pujan (worshipping young girls as forms of the Goddess).

Auspicious Timing:

Ashtami Tithi starts: April 4, 2025, at 8:12 PM

Ashtami Tithi ends: April 5, 2025, at 7:26 AM

Best time for havan: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (April 5)

Rituals:

Clean the house and set up an idol or picture of Goddess Durga.

Light a lamp and offer red flowers, coconut, and sweets.

Recite Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa.

Perform havan and Kanya Pujan, offering food and gifts to young girls.

Ashoka Ashtami: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this day is considered auspicious for worship and is believed to remove sorrows. Placing Ashoka tree leaves at home is considered beneficial.

Best time for worship: 9:00 AM – 11:15 AM (April 5)

2. Ram Navami (April 6, 2025, Sunday)

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Devotees celebrate this day with special prayers, bhajans, and community feasts.

Auspicious Timing: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Rituals:

Take a holy bath and wear new clothes.

Set up an idol or image of Lord Ram in the puja area.

Offer fruits, flowers, sweets, and Panchamrit (a mix of five sacred ingredients).

Recite Ramayana, perform aarti, and organize a community feast (Bhandara).

3. Mahavir Jayanti (April 10, 2025, Thursday)

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival for Jains, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara.

Auspicious Timing: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Rituals:

Perform Abhishek (holy bath) of Lord Mahavir’s idol.

Offer flowers, fruits, rice, and sweets.

Read Mahavir Vani (teachings of Lord Mahavir) and donate to the needy.

4. Hanuman Jayanti (April 12, 2025, Saturday)

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the great devotee of Lord Rama. Devotees recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand, and organize Bhandaras.

Auspicious Timing:

Morning: 5:30 AM – 7:00 AM

Evening: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Rituals:

Wear red clothes after taking a holy bath.

Light a lamp before Lord Hanuman’s idol and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Read Sundarkand in the evening.

Offer laddoos, boondi, or roasted black grams.

5. Akshaya Tritiya (April 30, 2025, Wednesday)

Akshaya Tritiya is an extremely auspicious day, ideal for new beginnings, wealth accumulation, and charity.

Auspicious Timing: The entire day is auspicious.

Rituals:

Wear yellow or red clothes after taking a bath.

Decorate the main entrance with lotus flowers.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with black sesame seeds, basil leaves, and sacred offerings.

Buying gold, silver, or new items is considered highly auspicious.

Donate food, clothes, and money to the needy.

Religious and Spiritual Importance of April Festivals

1. Religious Benefits:

Worship and fasting on these auspicious days help in purifying karma and attracting prosperity.

Performing havan and charity removes negativity and brings positive results.

2. Spiritual Benefits:

Engaging in charity and good deeds brings peace and positive energy.

Initiating new ventures during these festivals ensures success and progress in life.

3. Social Importance:

Community feasts and festive gatherings strengthen bonds of love and unity.

These celebrations promote cultural traditions and social harmony.

Celebrate These Festivals at Home with Devotion