Financial Horoscope: How stars align for zodiac signs and impact on money amid Iran-Israel war, geopolitical tensions

With ongoing geopolitical tensions, war-like situations, impending fear of recession fuelled by AI hype, a climate of financial instability pervades the atmosphere How will planetary movements influence overall financial stability across zodiac signs this year? Astrologer Dhara Joshi of DeoJyotishalaya shares her tips and insights for 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces.

The current backdrop is shaped by Saturn (structure, discipline) and Rahu (illusion, disruption) influencing Aquarius–Pisces themes—collective systems, technology, global networks, and uncertainty.

• Geopolitical tensions align with Saturn’s restrictive energy — tight liquidity, policy rigidity, and slower capital movement.

• Rahu amplifies fear + speculation cycles, especially in AI, defense, and emerging tech—creating bubbles followed by sharp corrections.

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Impact Of Financial Stability On Zodiac Signs

• More Stable Signs: Taurus, Capricorn - grounded, value-driven, better at preserving wealth.

• Moderately Stable: Cancer, Virgo - adaptive, cautious, can rebalance.

• Volatile Exposure: Gemini, Aquarius, Sagittarius - linked to trade, tech, expansion—more exposed to swings.

• Emotionally Driven Risk: Pisces, Libra - sentiment-led decisions can affect finances.

Is the world entering a period of global economic contraction astrologically? Signs which are likely to be most financially resilient

Astrologically, this phase is better defined as a “resource reallocation cycle”, not a full contraction.

• Saturn - capital discipline (tightening, accountability)

• Rahu - mispricing of assets

• Jupiter (pre-Cancer phase) - limited protection until it strengthens in Cancer

So:

• Short-term: slowdown + corrections

• Medium-term (post Jupiter in Cancer): stabilization + sectoral recovery (banking, agriculture, real assets)

Most Financially Resilient Signs

• Taurus: Strong asset mindset, long-term holding capacity

• Capricorn: Strategic, disciplined under pressure

• Cancer (post-June): Beneficiary of Jupiter support → income expansion

• Virgo (post-June): Analytical correction → smarter financial decisions

Most Financially Tested

• Gemini: Overexposure to external/global volatility

• Libra: Lifestyle inflation + irregular cash flows

• Pisces: Confusion, over-commitment, lack of clarity

• Sagittarius: Risk-taking in uncertain cycles

How do current transits reflect uncertainty in markets, and what should each zodiac sign be cautious about financially?

Astrological Reflection of Market Uncertainty

• Rahu = Narrative-driven markets (AI hype, defense, speculative rallies)

• Saturn = Reality checks (earnings pressure, liquidity tightening)

• Result: Sharp rallies + equally sharp corrections

This creates a “false breakout - correction” cycle in markets.

Financial Caution To Be Exercised By Zodiac

• Aries: Avoid impulsive investments; don’t chase momentum

• Taurus: Don’t become overly conservative—balance growth vs safety

• Gemini: Be cautious in foreign deals, crypto, speculative tech

• Cancer: Pre-June caution in spending; post-June leverage opportunities

• Leo: Avoid overdependence on authority/government-linked gains

• Virgo: Don’t overanalyze and miss timing; act post clarity

• Libra: Control lifestyle inflation; stabilize income streams

• Scorpio: Avoid secrecy-driven or unclear investments

• Sagittarius: High-risk expansion needs due diligence

• Capricorn: Avoid rigidity—adapt to changing financial structures

• Aquarius: Be cautious in tech/startup overexposure

• Pisces: Avoid emotional or confusion-driven financial decisions