First Chandra Grahan Of 2026: Timings, Sutak Period, Religious Practices, And Spiritual Significance Explained

A lunar eclipse, known as Chandra Grahan in Hindu tradition, is considered an important celestial event. Many people eagerly wait for its occurrence as it holds deep religious and spiritual meaning. In the year 2026, a total of four eclipses will take place, but only one lunar eclipse will be visible in India, making it especially significant for devotees.

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will occur on the day of Holika Dahan (Choti Holi). Since this eclipse will be visible in India, the Sutak period will also be observed across the country. The eclipse will begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Let’s take a detailed look at its date, timings, Sutak period, and religious importance:-

Chandra Grahan 2026 Date and Timings

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. This eclipse will be visible from India, which means religious practices related to Sutak will be followed.

Lunar Eclipse Timings (IST)

Penumbral phase begins: 2:16 PM

Umbral phase begins: 3:21 PM

Maximum eclipse visible: 6:26 PM to 6:46 PM

Umbral phase ends: 6:46 PM

Penumbral phase ends: 7:52 PM

What Is the Sutak Period?

The Sutak period is considered an inauspicious time in Hindu beliefs. It starts several hours before a lunar or solar eclipse and lasts until the eclipse ends. During this time, people are advised to avoid certain daily and religious activities.

Rules Followed During Sutak

Cooking and eating food is usually avoided

Temples remain closed

Auspicious rituals and celebrations are postponed

People focus on maintaining physical and mental purity

However, children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those who are unwell are traditionally given relaxation from these rules. It is important to note that Sutak observance is based on religious customs and may vary depending on family traditions and regions.

Chandra Grahan 2026 Sutak Period Timings

Since the eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period will be applicable.

Sutak Timings on March 3, 2026

Sutak begins: 9:39 AM

Sutak ends: 6:46 PM

Relaxation for Children and Elderly

Sutak timing: 3:28 PM to 6:46 PM

Religious Significance of Chandra Grahan

In Hindu beliefs, Chandra Grahan is seen as a time for spiritual reflection, chanting, and purification. Many devotees spend this period reciting mantras, meditating, and engaging in positive thoughts. After the eclipse ends, bathing and offering prayers is considered auspicious.

The Chandra Grahan 2026 is not just a celestial event but also a time for reflection, spiritual cleansing, and mindful observance of traditions. By following the Sutak period and taking precautions, devotees can stay aligned with age-old customs while protecting themselves from negative influences. Once the eclipse ends, engaging in prayers, meditation, and positive rituals helps restore balance and harmony, making this event both a spiritual and cultural experience.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)