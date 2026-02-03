Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013290https://zeenews.india.com/culture/first-lunar-eclipse-2026-will-it-coincide-with-the-holika-dahan-2026-check-date-time-and-sutak-rules-here-3013290.html
NewsLifestyleCultureFirst Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it Coincide with the Holika Dahan 2026? Check date, time, and Sutak rules here
FIRST LUNAR ECLIPSE 2026

First Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it Coincide with the Holika Dahan 2026? Check date, time, and Sutak rules here

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 in India falls on March 3, coinciding with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. Check the exact date, time, visibility, and Sutak dos and don’ts to observe this celestial event safely.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan.
  • On this day, devotees across India will observe special religious traditions.
  • Following the traditional dos and don’ts helps maintain spiritual balance and allows people to resume their normal routines.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

First Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it Coincide with the Holika Dahan 2026? Check date, time, and Sutak rules herePic Credit: Freepik

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. On this day, devotees across India will observe special religious traditions.

Below are the exact eclipse timings, Sutak Kaal details, visibility across India, and important dos and don’ts to follow:-

Importance of Lunar Eclipse in Hinduism

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to drik panchang,, both solar and lunar eclipses hold great significance. During an eclipse, performing auspicious activities and religious rituals is avoided. Since the first lunar eclipse of 2026 falls on a full moon day, it is considered spiritually important. Notably, Holika Dahan will also be observed on the same day.

Type of Lunar Eclipse in 2026

The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible in several parts of India, which means the Sutak period will be applicable.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date and Time

According to drik panchang,

Date: March 3, 2026

Eclipse Start Time: 2:16 PM

Eclipse End Time: 7:52 PM

Since the eclipse will be visible in India, the Sutak Kaal will be observed.

Sutak Kaal Timing

According to drik panchang, The Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse.

Sutak Starts: 9:40 AM on March 3

Sutak Ends: 6:46 PM on March 3

Lunar Eclipse Visibility in India

According to drik panchang, the effects of the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 3:21 PM to 7:52 PM.

Places Where the Eclipse Will Be Visible

Clearly visible in: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Aizawl, and Guwahati

Partial visibility in: Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai

Dos and Don’ts During Lunar Eclipse Sutak Period

According to drik panchang,

Things to Avoid During Sutak

Avoid eating once the Sutak period begins

Do not perform religious rituals or auspicious activities

Pregnant women should avoid going outside

Avoid unnecessary physical activities

Things to Do During Sutak

Engage in meditation, quiet prayer, or mantra chanting

Maintain calm and positive thoughts

Cover cooked food with tulsi leaves to reduce negative effects

What to Do After the Lunar Eclipse

Once the eclipse is over:

Take a purifying bath

Resume daily activities

Prepare fresh food

Temples reopen after purification rituals

The lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026, holds both astronomical and spiritual importance, especially as it coincides with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. By being aware of the eclipse timings, visibility, and Sutak guidelines, devotees can observe the day with clarity and devotion. Following the traditional dos and don’ts helps maintain spiritual balance and allows people to resume their normal routines with peace and positivity once the eclipse concludes.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
WhatsApp Paid Subscription Plan: Users may get chat ringtones and more
Air India
Air India grounds boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel switch cutoff
India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
India rejects Hague arbitration, stands firm on Indus Waters Treaty
Technology
Oppo K14x India launch date confirmed: Check expected specs and price
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee meets SIR victims at Banga Bhavan; alleges suppression of vote
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
‘Not an inch lost’: Why General Naravane's old remark matters today
s jaishankar us visit
EAM Jaishankar to attend Critical Minerals Ministerial in US from February 2-4
Viral video
‘Aap bhooton se darte ho?’ Woman asks delivery agent to enter graveyard
Rahul Gandhi
Opposition defends, BJP counters: How MPs reacted to LoP's Lok Sabha speech
IMF
IMF lowers Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 3 per cent