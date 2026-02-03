First Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it Coincide with the Holika Dahan 2026? Check date, time, and Sutak rules here
The first lunar eclipse of 2026 in India falls on March 3, coinciding with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. Check the exact date, time, visibility, and Sutak dos and don’ts to observe this celestial event safely.
- The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan.
- On this day, devotees across India will observe special religious traditions.
- Following the traditional dos and don’ts helps maintain spiritual balance and allows people to resume their normal routines.
Below are the exact eclipse timings, Sutak Kaal details, visibility across India, and important dos and don’ts to follow:-
Importance of Lunar Eclipse in Hinduism
According to drik panchang,, both solar and lunar eclipses hold great significance. During an eclipse, performing auspicious activities and religious rituals is avoided. Since the first lunar eclipse of 2026 falls on a full moon day, it is considered spiritually important. Notably, Holika Dahan will also be observed on the same day.
Type of Lunar Eclipse in 2026
The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible in several parts of India, which means the Sutak period will be applicable.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date and Time
According to drik panchang,
Date: March 3, 2026
Eclipse Start Time: 2:16 PM
Eclipse End Time: 7:52 PM
Since the eclipse will be visible in India, the Sutak Kaal will be observed.
Sutak Kaal Timing
According to drik panchang, The Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse.
Sutak Starts: 9:40 AM on March 3
Sutak Ends: 6:46 PM on March 3
Lunar Eclipse Visibility in India
According to drik panchang, the effects of the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 3:21 PM to 7:52 PM.
Places Where the Eclipse Will Be Visible
Clearly visible in: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Aizawl, and Guwahati
Partial visibility in: Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai
Dos and Don’ts During Lunar Eclipse Sutak Period
According to drik panchang,
Things to Avoid During Sutak
Avoid eating once the Sutak period begins
Do not perform religious rituals or auspicious activities
Pregnant women should avoid going outside
Avoid unnecessary physical activities
Things to Do During Sutak
Engage in meditation, quiet prayer, or mantra chanting
Maintain calm and positive thoughts
Cover cooked food with tulsi leaves to reduce negative effects
What to Do After the Lunar Eclipse
Once the eclipse is over:
Take a purifying bath
Resume daily activities
Prepare fresh food
Temples reopen after purification rituals
The lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026, holds both astronomical and spiritual importance, especially as it coincides with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. By being aware of the eclipse timings, visibility, and Sutak guidelines, devotees can observe the day with clarity and devotion. Following the traditional dos and don’ts helps maintain spiritual balance and allows people to resume their normal routines with peace and positivity once the eclipse concludes.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
