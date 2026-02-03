First Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it Coincide with the Holika Dahan 2026? Check date, time, and Sutak rules here

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. On this day, devotees across India will observe special religious traditions.

Below are the exact eclipse timings, Sutak Kaal details, visibility across India, and important dos and don’ts to follow:-

Importance of Lunar Eclipse in Hinduism

According to drik panchang,, both solar and lunar eclipses hold great significance. During an eclipse, performing auspicious activities and religious rituals is avoided. Since the first lunar eclipse of 2026 falls on a full moon day, it is considered spiritually important. Notably, Holika Dahan will also be observed on the same day.

Type of Lunar Eclipse in 2026

The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible in several parts of India, which means the Sutak period will be applicable.

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Date and Time

According to drik panchang,

Date: March 3, 2026

Eclipse Start Time: 2:16 PM

Eclipse End Time: 7:52 PM

Since the eclipse will be visible in India, the Sutak Kaal will be observed.

Sutak Kaal Timing

According to drik panchang, The Sutak period for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse.

Sutak Starts: 9:40 AM on March 3

Sutak Ends: 6:46 PM on March 3

Lunar Eclipse Visibility in India

According to drik panchang, the effects of the lunar eclipse will be visible in India from 3:21 PM to 7:52 PM.

Places Where the Eclipse Will Be Visible

Clearly visible in: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Aizawl, and Guwahati

Partial visibility in: Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai

Dos and Don’ts During Lunar Eclipse Sutak Period

According to drik panchang,

Things to Avoid During Sutak

Avoid eating once the Sutak period begins

Do not perform religious rituals or auspicious activities

Pregnant women should avoid going outside

Avoid unnecessary physical activities

Things to Do During Sutak

Engage in meditation, quiet prayer, or mantra chanting

Maintain calm and positive thoughts

Cover cooked food with tulsi leaves to reduce negative effects

What to Do After the Lunar Eclipse

Once the eclipse is over:

Take a purifying bath

Resume daily activities

Prepare fresh food

Temples reopen after purification rituals

The lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026, holds both astronomical and spiritual importance, especially as it coincides with Phalguna Purnima and Holika Dahan. By being aware of the eclipse timings, visibility, and Sutak guidelines, devotees can observe the day with clarity and devotion. Following the traditional dos and don’ts helps maintain spiritual balance and allows people to resume their normal routines with peace and positivity once the eclipse concludes.

