Food, Colours To Music Frequency: Guide To Aligning Your 7 Chakras By An Expert

When we say aligning 7 chakras, it means getting all your elements together to be the most productive in all aspects of your life and respecting your body, your first duty to yourself! Beginning from the food you must include to the music frequencies you must listen to in the morning and before sleeping, the colours you should wear, here is a guide to it all by Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

1. Root Chakra (Muladhara)

This chakra, often denoted in the colour red, is at the base of the spine. This chakra focuses on rounding, stability, and survival.

Foods: It is important that add root vegetables like beets, carrots, and potatoes to your diet. Intake of proteins such as lentils and beans, along with red fruits like strawberries and cherries, supports grounding. Spices like paprika and cayenne can also stimulate this chakra. You do not have to have it all at once; move slowly.

Colours to Wear: Hues of deep red and earthy tones like maroon and burgundy help in enhancing grounding and stability.

Frequency Music: Listen to music at 396 Hz. This will help release fear and guilt and promote a sense of security.

Meditation: Practice grounding meditations focusing on the base of the spine. When you sit, visualize roots extending into the earth that anchor you firmly.

Crystals: Red Jasper and Hematite are excellent for grounding (to be worn on the left hand). Black Tourmaline offers protection and stability (to be worn on the right hand). You can also place these stones at the base of the spine during meditation or carry them in your pocket throughout the day.

2. Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana)

Denoted as the orange colour, this chakra is located in your lower abdomen, and it focuses on an individual's creativity, sexuality, and emotions.

Foods: Make sure to consume orange-coloured foods like oranges, mangoes, and carrots. Also, add healthy fats from nuts and seeds, and add a pinch of cinnamon to your food to support this chakra.

Colours to wear: Shades of orange, like coral and peach, will help in stimulating creativity and emotional balance.

Frequency Music: 417 Hz music aids in overcoming past traumas, and it also helps facilitate change.

Meditation: Focus on the pelvic area, visualise a vibrant orange light. Incorporate hip-opening yoga poses to enhance energy flow.

Crystals: Get a red carnelian as it boosts vitality and creativity. You can also get an orange calcite as it enhances joy and enthusiasm. The pretty sunstone brings warmth and positivity. These can be worn as jewellery, or you can place the tumbles or palm stones on the lower abdomen during meditation.

3. Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura)

Denoted by the colour yellow, this chakra is located on your Upper abdomen and it focuses on personal power, confidence, and self-esteem.

Foods: Add yellow foods like bananas, corn, and yellow peppers to your diet. Do have some whole grains, ginger, and turmeric as they also support your digestive health and empowerment.

Colours to Wear: Hues of yellow and gold stimulate confidence and personal power.

Frequency Music: Listen to 528 Hz music as it promotes transformation and self-confidence.

Meditation: Focus on the area above the navel. Here, you visualise a radiant yellow sun. Affirmations like "I am confident and strong" reinforce this chakra's energy.

Crystals: Citrine enhances self-esteem and attracts abundance. You can also invest in Tiger’s Eye stone as it fosters courage and determination. Amber provides warmth and clarity. These stones can be worn or placed on the solar plexus during meditation.

4. Heart Chakra (Anahata)

Located at the center of the chest, the heart chakra is denoted by the colour green, and it focuses on love, compassion, and forgiveness.

Foods: Have green vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli. Green tea and herbs like basil and thyme also support heart energy.

Colours to wear: Emerald green and hues of soft pink encourage love and compassion.

Frequency Music: 639 Hz music enhances harmonious relationships.

Meditation: Meditate on the heart center by visualizing a green or pink light expanding with each breath. Practice loving-kindness meditations as that fosters compassion.

Crystals: Stones like rose quartz promote unconditional love. Green Aventurine encourages healing and comfort. Malachite is good for emotional balance. Place these stones over the heart during meditation or carry them to maintain heart-centered energy.

5. Throat Chakra (Vishuddha)

The throat chakra is located at your throat, and it is seen in blue colour. It focuses on communication, truth, and expression.

Foods: Consume fruits like blueberries and plums. You could also have herbal teas with chamomile or peppermint to soothe the throat.

Colours to wear: Sky blue and turquoise shades enhance clear communication.

Frequency Music: Listen to 741 Hz music, as that assists in expressing truth and creativity.

Meditation: Focus on the throat area and visualise a blue light. Chanting or humming can stimulate this chakra.

Crystals: You could get yourself a Blue Lace Agate, as that promotes calm communication. Aquamarine encourages clarity and courage. Sodalite enhances truth and intuition. Wear these as necklaces or place them on the throat during meditation.

6. Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)

The sixth chakra is located between the eyebrows, and it is seen as the colour purple. It focuses on intuition, insight, and imagination.

Foods: Make sure you have dark blue or purple foods like grapes, eggplant, and purple cabbage. Also, add Omega-3 rich foods like walnuts and flaxseeds to support brain health.

Colours to wear: Indigo and deep purple hues stimulate intuition and insight.

Frequency Music: Listen to 852 Hz music, as that enhances intuition and spiritual awareness.

Meditation: Concentrate on the space between the eyebrows and visualise an indigo light. Practices like visualization and mindfulness enhance this chakra.

Crystals: Try an amethyst, as that fosters clarity. Lapis Lazuli enhances inner wisdom. Labradorite stimulates imagination. Place these stones on the forehead during meditation, or you could carry them in your pocket or wear them as jewellery to boost intuition.

7. Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)

Located on the top of the head, the crown chakra is all about spiritual connection and enlightenment. It is seen as the colour white most of the time.

Foods: This chakra is nourished more by spiritual practices than food, but fasting or consuming light meals like fruits and herbal teas can aid in its activation.

Colours to wear: White, violet, and light gold symbolize purity and spiritual connection.

Frequency Music: Listen to 963 Hz music as it facilitates connection with the divine and higher consciousness.

Meditation: Focus on the top of the head, and visualise a violet or white light. Practices like silent meditation and prayer enhance this chakra.

Crystals: Clear Quartz amplifies spiritual energy. Amethyst aids in spiritual awakening. Selenite promotes purity and connection to higher realms. Place these stones on the crown during meditation or keep them in your environment to maintain spiritual awareness.