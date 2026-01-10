From Clubs To Consciousness: Why Bhajan Clubbing Is Becoming Gen Z’s New Spiritual Inspiration

Late-night clubbing has long been associated with loud beats, flashing lights, and packed dance floors. But a quiet shift is underway in India’s urban nightlife. Instead of EDM drops or party anthems, crowds are now gathering to chant bhajans, sway to devotional rhythms, and find calm amid chaos. Welcome to the world of 'Bhajan Clubbing,' a growing cultural movement that blends ancient devotion with modern concert culture.

At first glance, bhajan clubbing may sound contradictory. Bhajans are traditionally associated with temples, satsangs, and slow, meditative settings. Clubbing, on the other hand, is loud, youthful, and fast-paced. Yet, this unlikely fusion is precisely what’s drawing young audiences in droves.

In an interview with Zee News Digital, Nikunj Gupta, founder of Sanatana Journey, shared his ideology behind the growing trend. He reveals one of the biggest reasons behind its popularity is how it reframes devotion for a modern audience.

Q. Why do you think bhajan clubbing has gained momentum in recent years, especially in urban spaces?

A. "Bhajan Clubbing provides a unique experience to the audiences which is not easily available or is available in an old-fashioned way. A format of clubbing allows a newer perspective as well as a modern concert-like experience," he says.

In cities where traditional community spaces are shrinking and stress levels are rising, bhajan clubbing offers something rare, a shared spiritual experience that feels contemporary rather than outdated. The lights, sound systems, and crowd energy make it feel immersive, while the music anchors people to something deeper.

Interestingly, this movement is being fuelled largely by Gen Z, often stereotyped as restless, distracted, and glued to screens. Yet their growing interest in devotional music tells a different story.

Q. Why do you think Gen Z, often seen as digitally distracted, is drawn to bhajans and devotional music today?

A. "Gen Z might be distracted, but they are very open about spirituality, and such events allow them to explore it," Nikunj reveals.

For many young people, bhajan clubbing is not about religion in a rigid sense. It’s about exploration, grounding, and emotional release. In a world of constant notifications and pressure to perform, chanting together in a darkened club feels unexpectedly freeing.

However, not everyone views this trend positively. Critics argue that devotion and nightlife shouldn’t mix, and some worry about commercialisation.

Q. Have you observed resistance from traditionalists, and how do you respond to those concerns?

A. He says, "Some people feel that we are monetising it, but we keep trying to explain to everyone that instead of the traditional form of collecting chanda, we sell tickets and people attending it is the one who funds the experience."

Organisers argue that the format may be modern, but the intent remains the same: to bring people together through devotion. Ticketing, they say, is simply a transparent way to sustain large-scale events in today’s world.

Beyond music and spectacle, many attendees describe bhajan clubbing as emotionally transformative.

Q. Many young people describe bhajan clubbing as 'healing' or 'grounding.' What’s your perspective on this?

A. "Anything that connects one to their spirituality can be healing. We are happy to become a medium," he reveals.

This sense of healing may explain why bhajan clubbing feels less like a trend and more like a movement. People aren’t just attending for entertainment—they’re returning for the emotional calm, the collective energy, and the feeling of belonging.

Looking ahead, the future of bhajan clubbing appears expansive rather than experimental.

Q. How do you see bhajan clubbing evolving over the next five to ten years?

A. Nikunj says, "It is becoming a huge space in the coming future and we are very happy to be at the start of it. Bhajan clubbing has a potential to take over Sufi Nights."

As devotional music finds new expressions, bhajan clubbing may soon become a staple in urban cultural calendars, much like Sufi nights once were. What began as an unconventional idea is now shaping how a generation reconnects with spirituality, on its own terms, in its own language.

In a time when many are searching for meaning beyond material success and social media validation, bhajan clubbing stands at an interesting crossroads—where faith meets feeling, and tradition finds a new rhythm.

