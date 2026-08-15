Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Culture
  • /Independence Day 2026: From history books to social media, has our emotional connection changed? Experts explain

Independence Day 2026: From history books to social media, has our emotional connection changed? Experts explain

Independence Day celebrations have evolved from history books, school assemblies and patriotic songs to Instagram Reels, short videos and digital campaigns. Psychologists explain how the emotional connection to the day remains strong, but the way younger generations experience and express patriotism has changed.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: From history books to social media, has our emotional connection changed? Experts explain
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Independence Day 2026: From history books to social media, has our emotional connection changed? Experts explain
2
3
4
5