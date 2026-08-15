/Independence Day 2026: From history books to social media, has our emotional connection changed? Experts explain

Independence Day has always been more than just a national holiday. For earlier generations, August 15 was closely connected with school assemblies, patriotic songs, flag-hoisting ceremonies, history lessons and stories about the freedom struggle. Today, the way people celebrate the day has changed. Instagram Reels, short videos, WhatsApp statuses, memes and digital campaigns have become a major part of the celebration.
But has this change in the way we celebrate also changed how we feel about Independence Day? Experts believe that the emotional connection has not disappeared. Instead, it has evolved with the changing times and the way people consume information.
For many people, memories of Independence Day are linked to childhood. School assemblies, preparing for cultural programmes, listening to teachers talk about freedom fighters and participating in flag-hoisting ceremonies often created a strong emotional connection with the day.
Today, younger generations are more likely to encounter stories about India's freedom struggle through short-form videos, Instagram Reels, podcasts, and social media posts. These platforms can make historical stories easier to access and more visually engaging.
Ms Divya Chauhan, Clinical Psychologist, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Delhi, explains that the emotional connection has changed rather than disappeared.
“The emotional connection to Independence Day has evolved rather than disappeared. Earlier, history books, stories and school celebrations encouraged deeper reflection on sacrifice and freedom. Today, Instagram Reels and short videos create quick, emotionally powerful but often fleeting reactions," says Ms Chauhan.
Ms Chauhan further explains that, "Social media has made patriotism more accessible and expressive, but the challenge is to turn momentary emotion into lasting awareness, gratitude, and civic responsibility.
The medium has changed from textbooks to screens, but the human need to belong to a shared history remains.”
Emotions around national events are often connected to memories and experiences. For previous generations, Independence Day was usually experienced collectively, whether at school, in neighbourhoods or at workplaces.
Ms Soniya Ruhil, Assistant Professor, Clinical Psychology, says that these experiences played an important role in shaping people's sense of identity and belonging.
Ms Ruhil further added, “Emotional connections are shaped by memories, experiences, and a sense of identity. Earlier generations often developed patriotism through history lessons, family stories, and accounts of the freedom struggle, fostering gratitude, resilience, and national belonging."
The emotional connection to Independence Day has not diminished; it has evolved. By combining digital engagement with meaningful reflection and historical understanding, we can strengthen national identity and ensure that patriotism remains authentic and enduring.”
One of the biggest changes is the accessibility of information. A person who may not pick up a history book can still watch a short video about Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, Mahatma Gandhi or the events surrounding India's Independence.
Social media has also given young people more ways to participate. They can share family stories, post photographs, create videos, discuss historical events or talk about what freedom means to them.
Ms Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital, points out that digital platforms have not necessarily weakened patriotism. Instead, they have changed how it is expressed.
“The way people connect with Independence Day has certainly evolved with the changing nature of media, but it would be inaccurate to say that the emotional connection has disappeared. Earlier, our understanding of Independence Day was largely shaped by history books, school assemblies, patriotic songs, flag-hoisting ceremonies and stories narrated by parents and grandparents. These experiences created a sense of collective memory and made the occasion feel deeply rooted in the sacrifices associated with the freedom struggle," says Ms Kohli.
Today, that same history reaches people through Instagram Reels, short videos, memes, podcasts and digital campaigns. Social media has made patriotism more visual, immediate and shareable. A 30-second Reel can communicate a historical event or a freedom fighter’s story to millions of people, including those who may not actively read history. In that sense, digital platforms can actually make history more accessible and engaging.
There is, however, a noticeable difference in how people experience the day. Earlier, Independence Day often meant being physically present with others. Students gathered in school grounds, families attended local events and communities came together for flag-hoisting ceremonies.
Now, a considerable part of the celebration happens through individual screens. People may watch a patriotic Reel while travelling to work, share an Independence Day status or scroll through posts featuring the national flag and freedom fighters.
This does not necessarily make the emotion less genuine, but it can make the experience shorter and more individual.
Ms Arpita Kohli adds, “However, the nature of the emotional experience has changed. Earlier, Independence Day was often a shared community experience. People gathered at schools, offices and neighbourhoods, sang the national anthem and participated in ceremonies together. Today, a significant part of the celebration happens online, where people consume and share patriotic content individually. This can sometimes make the emotion feel more fleeting.”
A Reel may make someone emotional for a few seconds, but what happens after the video ends? This is perhaps one of the biggest questions surrounding digital celebrations.
Social media is designed around quick consumption. People move from one video to another within seconds. As a result, even powerful stories about India's freedom struggle can become part of a fast-moving stream of content.
Dr Manish Kumar Verma, Professor and Head of Department, Psychology, Lovely Professional University, says that digital platforms can create meaningful engagement when the content encourages curiosity and reflection.
“The emotional connection that younger generations have with Independence Day has not necessarily weakened; rather, the way they experience and express that emotion has evolved. For earlier generations, patriotic feelings were often reinforced through school rituals, family narratives, history lessons and collective community experiences. Today, young people encounter national identity and historical narratives across a much wider digital environment, where Instagram reels, short-form videos and social media conversations play an important role in shaping emotional engagement," says Dr Kumar.
Dr Kumar added, "This shift from passive exposure to active participation can actually create stronger engagement when the content is meaningful and relatable. However, digital engagement can also be short-lived if it is driven only by trends. The larger opportunity is therefore to use the platforms young people naturally engage with to create curiosity about India's history, encourage reflection and help them connect personal identity with the larger story of the nation."
The digital generation may not experience Independence Day in the same way as their parents or grandparents, but that does not mean they are disconnected from the country's history.
Young people may discover lesser-known freedom fighters through social media, learn about regional contributions to the freedom movement or come across personal stories shared by families. Digital platforms have also allowed discussions about what freedom means in today's world.
According to Ms Kohli, “At the same time, social media has created new ways of expressing national pride. Young people may connect with Independence Day through stories about lesser-known freedom fighters, regional histories, personal family narratives or contemporary discussions about what freedom means to them. This shows that patriotism is not necessarily weaker; its expression has simply become more diverse.”
Independence Day is also connected to the idea of collective memory—the way communities remember important events from their shared past.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, explains that the way societies remember history can influence how people understand their identity.
“Individuals and collectives remember in present social frames.”
He refers to psychologist Kathrin Bachleitner's observation that collective memory connects the past with the present and future and can influence identity and behaviour.
Dr Shankar also points towards research suggesting that collective nostalgia can strengthen a person's sense of belonging because a group's history becomes part of its social identity.
He notes that Indian research by psychologists Sahana Mukherjee, Glenn Adams and Ludwin E. Molina found that Indian participants were more likely to remember nation-glorifying historical events than critical or silenced episodes of the past. This highlights how the stories repeatedly remembered and shared by a society can influence how national identity is understood.
The way we remember history is changing because the platforms through which we consume information are changing.
Today, hashtags, memes, short videos, digital campaigns and viral posts can all become part of how people commemorate important historical events. A single Reel about a freedom fighter can reach millions of people within hours.
Dr Shankar points to the growing role of social media in this process:
“And social media is more and more a part of that remembering. A 2025 review in Current Opinion in Psychology found that platforms can reshape collective memory via hashtags, memes and other digital forms of commemoration.”
This means social media can play an important role in keeping historical memories alive. At the same time, the quality and depth of the content matter.
Posting a patriotic message or sharing a national flag-themed Reel can be a way of expressing national pride. But experts believe that the emotional meaning of Independence Day becomes stronger when these expressions encourage people to understand the history behind the celebration.
Ms Arpita Kohli says, “The challenge is to ensure that Independence Day does not become merely another trending hashtag or a day for posting patriotic content. The emotional connection becomes meaningful when digital content encourages people to understand history, remember sacrifices and reflect on the responsibilities that come with freedom.”
This is where the role of families, schools and digital creators becomes important. A short video can be the starting point, but conversations, reading and reflection can help turn that brief emotional reaction into a deeper understanding.
Independence Day is not only about remembering how India became free. It is also an opportunity to think about what freedom means today and the responsibilities that come with it.
Dr Malay Patel, Consultant Psychiatrist, Saraswati Hospital, Ahmedabad, says the emotional importance of the day remains strong, even though the way younger generations connect with it has changed.
“Independence Day continues to hold emotional significance, but the way younger generations connect with it is evolving. Earlier, stories from history books, school assemblies and family conversations created a more reflective and collective experience. Today, Instagram Reels, short videos and digital storytelling make patriotism more immediate, visual and shareable. This does not necessarily mean the emotional connection has weakened; rather, its expression has changed. Young people often engage with national identity through contemporary cultural references and social media. The challenge is to ensure that the speed of digital content does not overshadow the deeper values of freedom, sacrifice, responsibility and belonging that Independence Day represents,” says Dr Patel.
The biggest takeaway from these perspectives is that Independence Day has not necessarily become less meaningful. The way people reach that emotion has changed.
For one generation, the journey may have started with a chapter in a history book. For another, it may begin with a 30-second Reel. One person may remember standing in a school assembly, while another may remember watching a digital tribute to a freedom fighter on their phone.
The format may be different, but the emotions of pride, gratitude, belonging and remembrance can still remain.
As Dr Pavitra Shankar puts it, “So maybe the emotion is still there. The medium is different. A flag that once hung on a school wall may now be on a phone screen. The real question is whether the Reel ends with a view or starts a conversation about what freedom means today.”
Independence Day has travelled a long way from history books and school assemblies to smartphones, Instagram Reels and digital campaigns. But this change does not necessarily mean that younger generations feel less connected to the occasion. Instead, they are experiencing and expressing patriotism through the language and platforms that are part of their everyday lives.
The real challenge is to make sure that the emotion does not disappear as soon as a Reel ends. If a short video encourages someone to learn about India's freedom struggle, talk to their grandparents about the past, understand the sacrifices made by freedom fighters or think about their responsibilities as a citizen, then digital celebration can become much more than a trend.
The medium may have changed from textbooks to screens, but the need to remember, belong and understand our shared history remains. This Independence Day, perhaps the most important question is not whether we still feel connected to the day, but what we choose to do with that feeling.
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