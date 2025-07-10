From Varanasi to Kerala: Diverse Celebrations of Guru Purnima Across India

Guru Purnima, a significant Hindu festival honoring spiritual teachers and mentors, is celebrated with varying traditions and customs across different states in India. Here’s a glimpse into how it is observed in various regions:

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Guru Purnima is observed with a blend of traditional rituals and cultural performances. People visit temples and perform aarti (rituals with lamps) while chanting hymns in praise of their gurus. The day is also marked by distributing food and clothes to the needy.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, especially in Varanasi and other spiritual centers along the Ganges, Guru Purnima is celebrated with fervor. Pilgrims take holy dips in the river and visit temples to offer prayers to their gurus. There are also lectures and satsangs (spiritual gatherings) held to honor the occasion.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, Guru Purnima is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm. Followers of various spiritual traditions gather at temples and ashrams to offer prayers and seek blessings from their gurus. The day is marked by singing bhajans (devotional songs) and participating in spiritual discussions.

West Bengal

Known as 'Jyeshtha Purnima,' Guru Purnima in West Bengal sees devotees paying homage to their gurus and spiritual leaders. Many gather at ashrams and temples for special prayers, discourses, and cultural programs dedicated to spiritual teachings.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Guru Purnima is celebrated as 'Guru Purnima Vratham.' Devotees fast and offer prayers at temples and ashrams. It is a day for spiritual reflection and seeking blessings from gurus. Traditional music and dance performances dedicated to gurus are also organized.

Kerala

In Kerala, Guru Purnima is known as 'Vyasapuja,' where devotees honor the sage Vyasa, who is revered as a guru and a literary figure. Special rituals are performed in temples and cultural institutions, including chanting of Vedic hymns and discourses on spiritual teachings.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Guru Purnima is celebrated as 'Vyasa Purnima,' honoring the great sage Vyasa who is believed to have edited the Vedas. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to their gurus, seeking blessings. It is also a day for students to express gratitude to their teachers.