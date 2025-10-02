Gandhi Jayanti 2025: History, Significance, Facts And All You Need To Know To Honour The Legacy Of Bapu

Every year on October 2, India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948), fondly remembered as Bapu and the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 will commemorate his 156th birth anniversary, reminding the world of his principles of truth (Satya) and non-violence (Ahimsa), which remain as relevant today as they were during India’s freedom struggle.

The day is not only observed across India with prayer services, cultural events, and tributes but is also recognised globally as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations.

History of Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.

His philosophy of Satyagraha (truth-force) and non-violent resistance inspired India’s freedom movement against British colonial rule.

Gandhi led several key movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement (1920), Salt March (1930), and Quit India Movement (1942).

Since India’s independence, October 2 has been observed as a national holiday in honor of Bapu’s contribution.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

A Tribute to the Father of the Nation: Gandhi Jayanti reminds us of Gandhiji’s immense role in securing India’s independence.

Global Relevance: His values of truth, simplicity, peace, and non-violence continue to inspire civil rights movements worldwide.

Day of Reflection: Citizens are encouraged to adopt Gandhiji’s lifestyle principles such as khadi, vegetarianism, and self-reliance.

International Day of Non-Violence: In 2007, the UN declared October 2 as a day dedicated to promoting non-violence and peace.

Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi studied law in London and worked in South Africa before leading India’s freedom struggle.

He pioneered the use of Ahimsa (non-violence) as a powerful tool against oppression.

He lived a life of simplicity, often wearing clothes made of hand-spun khadi.

His ideals influenced global leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Barack Obama.

Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times, but never received it.

Indian currency notes carry his portrait as a tribute to his contribution.

Popularly called Mahatma (great soul), he earned the title from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

How Gandhi Jayanti is Celebrated in 2025

Prayer services and bhajans are held at Raj Ghat (New Delhi), the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Educational institutions organize essay competitions, plays, and discussions on Gandhiji’s life.

Citizens promote swachhta (cleanliness) drives, inspired by Gandhi’s vision of a clean India.

Social media platforms are filled with wishes, quotes, and tributes dedicated to Bapu.

Honouring Gandhi’s Legacy in Daily Life

Gandhi’s legacy is not confined to history books. We can honor him by:

Practicing non-violence and tolerance in everyday interactions.

Supporting sustainable living by choosing eco-friendly products.

Wearing and promoting khadi and handicrafts to support local artisans.

Adopting simplicity and minimalism as a way of life.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 is more than a day of remembrance—it’s an opportunity to reflect on Mahatma Gandhi’s life and teachings. His principles of truth, non-violence, and simplicity are timeless values that the modern world urgently needs. On October 2, let us not only pay tribute to Bapu but also pledge to integrate his ideals into our lives for a more peaceful and just society.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)